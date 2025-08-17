Findon CC lose ground on leaders Pagham CC - Sussex League action in 33 photos

The loss also saw Findon slip to fourth in the table in a very tight battle for second place and the chance of promotion.

Findon were put in by Pagham, whose bowling and fielding showed why they’re top as only Brad Bridson (32) and Felix Jordan (22) were able to get in. Findon were all out for 101.

There was a glimmer of hope for Findon when two quick wickets reduced Pagham to 44-2 but they lost only one more wicket as they eased to their target.

With three games left, Pagham lead the table on 362 points, Chichester Priory Park are second on 308, while Middleton twos and Findon each have 306.

Findon’s final three games are away to Burgess HIll, home to Chippingdale and away to Ansty.

Elsewhere, in Division 2, Worthing are sixth after losing by 56 runs at home to leaders Hastings Priory.

There were two wickets apiece for Giorgio Rigali and Darryl Rebbetts but they couldn’t stop Priory posting 306, and in the reply, 56 from Rebbetts, 46 from Oliver Kaye and 41 from Nick Ballamy were not enough as Worthing ended on 250-8.

Back in Division 3 West, Steyning and Chippingdale are fifth and sixth after beating Burgess Hill and Ansty respectively, while in Division 4 West, Rustington are second and Broadwater fifth. Rustington beat Crawley Eagles and Broadwater beat Southwater.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the Findon-Pagham clash on this page and those linked – and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.

