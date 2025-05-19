Findon enjoying fine start to season - Worthing hold on to beat Nomads

Findon CC are third in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League after making it two wins from two with a 72-run success at home to Chichester Priory Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Findon won the toss and decided to bat on a lovely day for cricket and 114 from Alex Sthepens was the centrepiece of their total of 290-6, Felix Jordan weighing in with 70.

Andrew Crookham took 2-31 for Chi, Mike Smith, the skipper, 2-66.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chi’s reply never looked like to take them to the win and they finished on 218-8. Lewis Hawes scored 44 and Mike O’Grady ended on 37 not out.

Alex Stephens takes the plaudits after his Findon ton set up victory

For Findon, Akarshan Arora took 2-29, Dylan Jobson 2-33 and Bradley Bridson 2-38.

…

Worthing got their Division 2 promotion bid up and running with a thriller of a four-run win at home to Preston Nomads.

Martyn Swift’s team totalled 225 batting first, Alex Watkins top-scoring with 67. Then Nathan Schoultz took 3-34 – one of six different bowlers to take a wicket – as Nomads fell just short, 221 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Watkins of Worthing CC

Skipper Swift said: “It was a great game and result for Worthing. We were very pleased to get our first league win of the season against a strong Preston Nomads team.

"Winning the toss was important and we were very happy to post a score above 200 batting first with excellent contributions from Alex Watkins, Nick Ballamy and Henry Chandler.

"Taking key wickets at key moments was a big part of how we took control of the second innings. We let Nomads back into the game with a few simple mistakes and dropped catches and a brilliant innings from Kashif Ibrahim nearly got them across the line.

"Luckily we had enough to hold on. A big shout out goes to Nathan Shoultz with the ball, he did a great job for us.”

…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division 8 Central, Southwick and Shoreham’s first home match of the season was against Edenbridge, writes Steve Carden.

Skipper Harry Dorgan asked the opposition to bat first on what looked a decent wicket.

Opening bowlers Paul Hudson and Gary Mussen began well but without fortune as the Edenbridge batters stood firm. It took the arrival of teenage magician Ahmed Oryakhail to see the pair off, bowling Adam Gilmour for 31 and having Stuart Gibbs caught by Dorgan for 41, despite having three catches dropped by the rusty S&S fielders!

The away side limped along at a poor run rate thanks to tight bowling from Dean Ghasemi and Craig Dawson. Wickets fell at regular intervals with only Pryesh Vyas’s 29 offering any resistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oryakhail took another two wickets in his second spell including a cracking caught and bowled. His figures of 4-33 stood out but there were solid performances from Dawson who took 2-20, Mussen 2-26, Ghasemi’s 1-19 and the evergreen Paul Hudson who gave away only 14 runs in six overs. Edenbridge posted a very gettable 150 all out.

Wickers lost early wickets as Adam Walter was caught behind from a ball that kept low and Dean Ghasemi fell lbw. A partnership between Dorgan and Farhad Barakzai looked promising until Barakzai on 19 wasrun out as Dorgan played a straight drive and bowler Gareth Fuller feathered it on to the stumps.

Dorgan battled on manfully but the other batters struggled to score runs as the attack maintained a stranglehold led by Sussex over-60s player Andy Hill. When Dorgan holed out on 43 the jig was up as the Wickers subsided to a measly 95 all out in 34 overs.

Disconsolate captain Dorgan said: “After a good bowling performance we fell short with the bat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an exciting Sunday friendly The Duke of Wellington lost by just one run against St. Peters. Best performances for the Wellymen came from Mike Newman with three wickets and Tom Clitheroe’s unbeaten 35.