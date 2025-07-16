Findon march on with win over Steyning - Worthing back to winning ways

Findon CC’s Sussex League Division 3 title bid continued with a five-wicket win at home to Steyning.

Steyning won and elected to bat in the heat, Chris Barnett top-scoring with 70 and Harvey King weighing in with 59 as they totalled 226.

Dylan Jobson was the Findon star with the ball, taking 4-15, with Graham Manser claiming 2-32.

Jabe Rogers led the hosts’ reply with 59 while Alex Stephens scored 31 as Findon reached the target five down, William Crees the most successful bowler with 3-43.

Dylan Jobson on his way to a four-wicket haul for Findon v Steyning | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The win means Findon are 16 points clear at the top, with Pagham in second, and Steyning a further 25 points back in third.

In Division 2, Worthing returned to winning form with an impressive 118-run win at home to West Chiltington.

Darryl Rebbetts (50) and Nathan Schoultz (43) helped them to a total of 248-8 – then Giorgio Rigali with 5-37 and Harry Dunn with 4-51 combined to bowl out Chilts for 130. The last five wickets fell for just one run.

Worthing – who go to Preston Nomads twos this weekend – are fifth, 51 points behind the leaders.

Harry Dunn of Worthing CC - picture by Stephen Goodger

In a low scoring Sussex League Division 8 Central match at Buckingham Park, Southwick and Shoreham CC secured victory – and a double – in the reverse of their opening day fixture.

East Grinstead chose to bat first on a wicket that provided unpredictable bounce, and the bowlers were soon making inroads into a youthful batting line-up.

Opener A. Whyman top scored with 22 but was never comfortable against Harry Sutton’s pace and bounce and fell lbw to Gary Mussen. Sutton bowled four maidens in his nine-over spell and was unfortunate to take only one wicket.

Mussen snaffled another wicket before youngster Fin Walter bowled a magnificent spell of five overs taking three wickets. Skipper Harry Dorgan and Paul Hudson took two wickets each to polish off the tail as East Grinstead were bowled out for 100 in 33 overs.

Aside from A Whyman, only three other batters scraped into double figures. In a fine all-round bowling and fielding display Walters’ figures of 5-3-4-3 stood out.

Southwick and Shoreham initially struggled to get going as they also found it difficult to read the pitch, Adam Walter, Dean Ghasemi and Dorgan all falling cheaply to the bowling of M Aubrey.

When a bristling Sutton arrived at the crease, he had obviously taken a view that there was little point in trying to read a capricious pitch, deciding to power his way to victory, blasting 11 fours in an unbeaten total of 47. With excellent support from Farhad Barakzai’s 17 not out, Wickers eased to victory in 14 overs.

“We fielded and bowled as a unit and 100 felt below par,” said Dorgan. “There were some great knocks to chase it off in quick time”