Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At their recent annual meeting, former Sussex star batsman Chris Nash, already Horsham’s president, added chairman’s duties to his high-profile role.

And another Hove stalwart, Will Beer, a great servant to the club over the years, was appointed first team captain as they set about another bid to land the Sussex Premier Division title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nash says making a serious bid for the Sussex Premier title – won last year by surprise package Cuckfield – was among their aims.

Flashback to a decade ago and Chris Nash in action for Sussex against Nottinghamshire at Horsham - Nash is now Horsham CC chairman and president (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Speaking exclusively to the County Times, Nash said: “With some committee changes, we’re taking a fresh look at what we’re doing at the club to develop a structure of competing and achieving.

“We’ve got a great group of volunteers together – on and off the field - and are creating core groups at every level throughout the club, designed to provide opportunities for young players to acquire the skills to progress through to the best level they can reach.

“And we’re looking to get more sponsors onboard.”

Horsham has an outstanding track record for producing cricketers for Sussex. In addition to Nash and Beer, Tom Haines and Tom Clark are just two recent examples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nash started playing at the club as a seven year old so knows how vital that side of club cricket can be – to the club and to the county.

He said: “Our junior section is really thriving and it’s so good to see our team of coaches in action with the boys and girls on our training nights at the ground during the spring and summer. And the seniors have just started net session preparations for the forthcoming season.”

As if to emphasise that Horsham is a family club, Nash’s brother Mark is continuing as director of cricket, with Beer’s father Andy coaching.

Both Mark and Andy having been Horsham first team regulars, along with Andy’s brother Robin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again this season there will be around 200 matches played on Horsham’s two grounds.

These include Sussex second XI games in addition to a full line-up of Sussex Premier Division matches, women’s league fixtures, cup ties, representative games and junior matches through the range of age groups.

Chris (Shaka) Shambrook is beavering away to finalise HCC’s 2024 programme, which will be posted on the club website in due course.

And busy groundsman Alex Ellis is nurturing Horsham’s traditionally excellent wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Nash added: “These are exciting times at the club – it’s a great place to play cricket and we’ll be striving to win the Premier League and trophies at all levels.”

If you are interested in becoming a player, sponsor, umpire, scorer or would like to help in any other way at the club please contact the club office.