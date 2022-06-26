Seven days after scoring 351-0 to beat Middleton twos by 10 wickets - with skipper Alex Maynard scoring 233 not out - Goring were all out for 51 to lose by West Wittering.

At least last week's batting heroes Maynard and Ben Cartwright both reached double figures - scoring 18 and 10 - but five of the batters who followed were out for a duck as West Wittering, the league leaders, won by 84 runs, Jordan Dear scoring 54 in their 135-9 total.

See pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked taken by Stephen Goodger - and we apologise to Goring to sending Stephen to cover them one week later than they'd have liked.

