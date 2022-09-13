From Horsham to New Zealand: international call for Sussex League star

Lister, who starred at Cricketfield Road this summer, is in a strong A squad, including seven cricketers with international experience, for a tour featuring red and white-ball matches .

It is the first time a New Zealand A side has played overseas since the 2018 tour to the United Arab Emirates, when they played against Pakistan A.

Lister’s progress is being closely followed by Horsham CC, where he had a fine season in the Sussex Premier League – helping Horsham finish third.

Ben Lister had an impressive spell with Horsham this summer

Horsham cricket manager Ben Williams said: “It's great to see Ben being rewarded with a call up to the New Zealand A side.

"Ben got 21 wickets here at an average of 20 and went at an economy of three runs an over which any fast bowler would be proud of – yet throughout the season probably didn't get the luck and reward he deserved.

"His most memorable spell was a devastating one at Three Bridges where he blew away their top order with 5-29 including his Auckland teammate Will O’Donnell.

"This call-up is hopefully the start of an international career for Ben and all of HCC is behind him.

"We recognise what a great player he was on the pitch and what a brilliant person he was off the pitch.