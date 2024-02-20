Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simpson was one of Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace’s first new recruits for the 2024 season and has since been named as the man who will lead the side in the first batch of seven championship games.

He told the Sussex Cricket website: “For me, it’s about getting promoted into division one – that’s our goal.

"And I think the same message has been reiterated about T20s. The minimum for us is the quarter-finals, so for me, without saying I’m coming to the back end of my career, I’m saying I’m still as fit and as hungry as I’ve ever been.

John Simpson keeping for Middlesex in a T20 clash at Hove - Phil Salt is the Sussex batsman (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

"I want win trophies and if we can really pull together as a team, game by game, we can do something really special – and that’s the really exciting part for me.”

Now 35 years old and with plenty of experience under his belt across cricket’s different formats, Simpson admitted that he hads an important role to play both on and off the pitch, and he is paying particular attention to Sussex’s two young wicketkeepers.

“I’ve been working quite closely with Charlie Tear this winter and took him down to meet (former England keeper) Jack Russell recently, which was a little bit surreal for him.

"That was a great opportunity to spend an hour with Jack - somebody who’s mentored me since 2009 and someone I’ve got an incredibly close relationship with.

“And spoke to Ollie Carter and reiterated that I’m somebody who’s very open to anything in terms of any communication, any conversations he wants to talk about – keeping, batting.

"I'm really excited to work with Ollie and Charlie and hopefully my experience will help them in the long run.”

Simpson’s experience includes some memorable moments with Middlesex, with whom he won the T20, earned promotion and won championship in an impressive 15-season run.

He detailed why he felt now was the best time to seek a new challenge away from Lord’s.

“The project that Paul (Farbrace) presented to me was one that I couldn’t turn down. I think we’ve got a hugely exciting squad,” he said.

“I think there’s a lot of talent there. To come down here and play at Hove, it’s a great place to play, great place to bat in both white and red ball formats and it’s somewhere I’ve always enjoyed coming to pla.

"So when that opportunity presented itself, it was one I had to take.

“It’s been great to get down here and get to know the lads and get inside and do some graft with the boys.

"It was such a good opportunity to come down here, and I’m just excited for the future.”

Simpson takes over from Cheteshwar Pujara as County Championship skipper. The role will be reviewed mid-season.