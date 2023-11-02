George Garton is leaving Sussex – seven years after making his professional debut for the county.

George Garton in Blast action for Sussex Sharks (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sussex issued a brief statement saying the all-rounder would leave ‘with immediate effect and by mutual consent in order to pursue opportunities elsewhere’.

Paul Farbrace, head coach, said: “We wish George every success. We would like to thank him for his excellent service to Sussex on and off the field. He will always be most welcome at Hove.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been reported by The Cricketer that Garton is linking up with Warwickshire on a multi-year white-ball contract but this has not been confirmed.

Brad Currie and Harrison Ward | Images courtesy of Sussex Cricket

Born in Brighton, Garton was part of the Sussex set-up from under-tens and went on to make his professional debut for the club in 2016.

Former Horsham and Three Bridges player Garton would go on to make 95 appearances for Sussex across all three formats of the professional game.

In first-class cricket, Garton took 55 wickets in his 26 appearances and accumulated 650 runs at an average of 21.66.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garton also took 42 wickets in 45 T20 appearances for the Sussex Sharks.

He has had international recognition too.

In 2017, Garton was added to England's Test squad for the 201-18 Ashes series as cover for Jake Ball. Then in 2021, he was named in England's ODI squad to face Sri Lanka.

In December 2021, Garton was named in England's T20 International squad for a series against the West Indies. He made his T20I debut in January 2022 for England against the West Indies.

But two players who aren’t moving on are bowler Brad Currie and batter Harrison Ward, who have both signed T20 contracts with Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currie joined Sussex on a short-term deal in 2022, making an immediate impact on debut, taking 6-93 in a County Championship game against Middlesex at Lord’s.

He went on to become a key member of the Sharks’ bowling attack, taking 12 wickets in eight appearances as he helped the side reach the semi-finals of the Royal London Cup.

In 2023 his skills with the white ball were on full display, culminating in one of the performances of the T20 Vitality Blast campaign, when he took 3-27 against the Hampshire Hawks before pulling off what some called the greatest catch of all time.

Ward, born in Oxford, is a product of the talent development partnership between Oxfordshire and Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is one of two players – alongside James Coles – to have followed this route to the professional squad at the 1st Central County Ground.

In 2023, Ward was promoted to the top of the order for the Sharks during the T20 campaign, a position that brought out the best in him and suited his explosive batting style.

Last season Ward accumulated 165 runs in seven appearances, average 27.5. His highest score of 57 in the Blast was one of two half-centuries he made for the Sharks that year.