Glynde CC won their away match at Hailsham last Saturday in what proved to be another tight game in Division 3 East of the Sussex League.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Batting first Glynde reached 221-8. Opener Archie Hall struck a run a ball 59, while there were good contibutuons from Robbie Mouland, 31, George Burton Durham, 25, Dominic Harris, 21, Charlie Hobden, 20, Archie Burrows, 17, and with extras totalling 27, Glynde were able to get a competitive total.

Ollie Mcdonald, 2-33, and Diesell Hallett, 2-34, were the pick of the Hailsham bowling attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an early collapse at 16-3, Hailsham's innings got going, as Tom Mcdonald struck 77 and along with opener Jake Hainsworth, 54, adding 66 for the 4th wicket.

Glynde CC's home ground

Joe Clarkson, 23, kept the innings on the move, however Louis Baron with an excellent spell of 4-40, along with Will Burton Durham, 3-35, helped Glynde bowl Hailsham out for 205.

This week Glynde travel to second-bottom Cuckfield twos.

Glynde twos got off to a good start versus Crowborough as they reached 76 before they lost a wicket, Ridley Flind scoring 51, while Syd Brandford added 25.

Wyatt Watson then anchored the innings, scoring 34, before Adam Maclean-Brown, 48 in 34 balls, got Glynde to 217-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowborough in reply collapsed to 89-6, as opening bowlers Mike Brooks, 3-16, and Wyatt Watson, 2-24, caused the collapse.

Kyle Hastiflow, 43, top scored for the away side, but Ridley Flind with 2-22, Teddy Birbeck, 2-52, and Zak Barber, who bowled very well, 1-33, helped bowl the away side out for 154 to keep Glynde at the top of the table.

Glynde threes won a low scoring game at Heathfield Park II, with Glynde scoring 146-9, as Tom Murphy, 56, and Tom Hecks, 30, scored well, despite a superb bowling performance of 6-12 from Charlie Bibby.

The two top-scoring batsmen for Glynde were in good form with the ball as well. with Hecks taking 3-18 and Murphy 2-14. Garry Cox, 2-12, and Mark Thornhill, 2-11, helped bowl the home side out for 117.

Reports from Michael Howarth.