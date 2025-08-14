Glynde CC lost a thrilling game by just three runs against Cuckfield seconds in Division 3 East of the Sussex League.

Cuckfield, batting first, were bowled out for 196 in the final over, with opener Ben Willsdon top scoring with 63, while Dan Turner, 31, Sam Hardwicke, 24, Ben John, 20, and Tom Lord, 19, all contributed well.

Spinners Archie Hall, 4-29, and Ollie Bailey, 2-32, kept things tight – with two run outs, both by Matt Blunt, helping Glynde's cause.

Batting wasn't easy for the away side and only Blunt with 55 seemed at ease with the early Cuckfield bowling.

Glynde do bat deep and did again, as Charlie Silvester, 29, Charlie Hobden, 16, and George Burton Durham, 13, contributed, but when the ninth wicket fell, with the score on 176 things looked poor for Glynde.

However Will Burton Durham, 26, batted well to get Glynde to within four runs of victory, before he was adjudged LBW to leave them with 14 points from the game.

Glynde seconds continued their march towards the Division 7 East title with a good win against Eastbourne III.

Batting first Glynde reached 233-8 with Dominic Harris, 95, top-scoring, while Jani Flind, 30 not out, Robbie Mouland, 25, and Wyatt Watson, 23, supporting well. Edward Jones, 2-24, was the best Eastbourne bowler.

The away side chased hard, but lost too many wickets in their efforts to do so. Jani Flind, 3-18, Mike Brooks, 2-24, Wyatt Watson, 2-31, and Zak Barber, 2-33, were the successful bowlers for Glynde as they bowled out for just 111. This win means Glynde are now just two wins away from being the champions.