It’s another bumper round-up of East Sussex cricket – Glynde, Crowhurst Park, Buxted Park, Barcombe, Hailsham, Battle, Sidley, Winchelsea and others all feature in our latest sweep around the grounds.

Cuckfield 2nd v Glynde and Beddingham

Sussex League Division 3 East

Glynde travelled to face Cuckfield twos in Sussex League Division 3 East last Saturday, but again came out on the wrong side of a close game.

This Crowhurst Park father and son starred for the 4th XI - Antony Glasper scored 105 not out whilst Charlie scored 68 including seven sixes | Picture - Crowhurst Park CC

​Cuckfield batted first, but lost two early wickets.

But the home side recovered well as Dominic Sear (96), Dan Turner (46) and Harry Streak (38) dominated the middle overs.

Glynde struck back late in the innings but Cuckfield scored 244-9 on a fast outfield.

Louis Barron with 4-44 and Will Burton Durham (3-59) were the most successful bowlers.

Glynde's innings was very similar to Cuckfield’s as they lost two wickets for 38 runs, but the middle order batted well.

Robbie Mouland with 79 not out, George Burton Durham with 55 and Archie Burrows’ 34 held the innings together.

Glynde needed 32 from the final five overs, but wickets fell regularly and eight runs were needed off the final over, with two wickets left and scored five of the first four balls.

But unfortunately for Glynde the final two balls were not scored off and they finished three runs short of their target with nine wickets down.

Glynde II lost at home to neighbours Firle.

Firle batted first and reached 204 all out. They collapsed to 72-7, but an excellent eighth-wicket partnership of 119 between Andre Samuel (90) and Ibrahim Yousuf (38) allowed Firle to reach 204 all out.

The returning Lee Atkinson with 3-35 and Leigh Reed (2-21) were the pick of the Glynde bowling attack.

Ben Bignell (50), Dominic Harris (47) and Reed (22) put Glynde in a strong position,

But Andy Bird’s 3-12 ripped the backend of the innings out, as Glynde were bowled for 173.

Glynde will have to show much more consistency through their batting line-up, to improve their results.

This weekend Glynde travel to Preston Nomads twos to try to improve their position in the league – currently sixth spot.

Buxted Park lost by 23 runs at West Chiltington and Thakeham in their latest Sussex Division 2 fixture.

Chilts piled up 274-8 batting first, with Will Sheffield the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-56.

Despite 53 by Arslan Khan and an unbeaten 67 from Samuel Marchesi, Buxted were all out for 251.

They remain third in the standings.

Barcombe v PettDivision 5 EastBarcombe 356-7 in 40 overs; George Christmas 89 Ollie Callf 88 Joe Wheatley 64 Will Marler 61. Pett 222-3 in 40 overs; Kane Black 2-51. Barcombe won by 134 runs

Eastbourne 4th v Barcombe 2nd

Div 12 East SouthBarcombe 290-4 in 40 overs; Ade Broadway 106 Paul Coppard 75 Keith Savage 41 Ollie Allsobrook 21no. Eastbourne 55 all out in 16.2 overs; John Coppard 3-12 Ade Broadway 3-19. Barcombe won by 235 runs.

Hailsham v Eastbourne 2nd

Division 4 East

Hailsham played host to Eastbourne 2nd XI on Saturday and came away with a resounding victory.

After losing the toss and being asked to bowl first the home side straight away put ECC under pressure with the ball and the intensity of the fielding. Not allowing the batsman to feel settled or comfortable at any point, new ball bowlers Andrew Anthony (1-30) and James Bellett (1-21) setting the tone.

They were very well supported by Diesel Hallett (2-21) against his old club and Simon Dunning (1-14) who is looking stronger with the ball every week. John Purdey 26 (65), James Bradley 22 (29) and Richard Smith 31 (38) all made starts but were unable to transfer to a big score that ECC needed.

A late flurry of wickets swung the game massively in Hailsham’s favour with Tom McDonald making a welcomed return to form with the ball as he took 5-15 to rip out the middle/later order. ECC were bowled out for 144 from 35.5 overs.

In response Hailsham were on the front foot from word go and took it to the Eastbourne batters with some powerful hitting, outstanding timing and confident running.

Ollie McDonald 55 (47) and Jason Tibble 52 (48) lead the assault on the ECC bowling and soon had the away team on the back foot. When Ollie fell to Jack Trubshaw it was left to Ciaran Peacock 19 (27) and Tibbs to see the team home in just 20.1 overs.

A very convincing win for Hailsham as they reach the halfway point of the season in second position, knowing that they will need to carry on playing positive, attacking cricket and raise it a level or two further if they want to be in the mix come the end of August, early September.

The Choice Medics man of the match went to local lad Tom McDonald who is a consistent attendee at training where he works on his craft and showed his value to the team with the ball when called upon.

Crowhurst Park were edged out when they travelled to face Sussex League Division 2 leaders Worthing.

Missing key players due to wedding celebrations, they went close in an intriguing match.

Electing to bat first, the visitors made a solid start with Brad Payne (34) first to perish to Mason Crane (2-63).

A cautious 80-run partnership between Clive Tong (65) and Tom Powell (31) followed before Harry Dunn exposed Park’s middle and lower order.

Matt Constable (22) offered resistance as Dunn (6-34) captured the bowling honours. Park resisted stubbornly declaring on 191-9.

Defending a moderate score, the visitors fought all the way and Worthing got to the target with one ball to spare.

Darryl Rebberts (55*) held the innings together. Park rotated their bowlers to good effect with Matt Peters (5-47) the most successful.

Crowhurst Park’s determination and team spirit over the past two weeks against the top two sides offers confidence going forward.

Crowhurst Park 2nd 222; Polegate & Stone Cross 288-7

Electing to bowl, Park took early wickets through Vikas Kumar (2-24) but were unable to push home the advantage.

A third wicket partnership of 184 between Aaron Smith (102) and Steve Hoover (84) took the game away from Park but late consolation wickets for Charlie Furgason (4-40) helped restore pride.

In reply the home side made a good start. Positive knocks by Toby Burdekin (31), Joe Lovell (66) and Martin Barry (51) continued the chase but the innings fell away once he departed.

Crowhurst Park’s third team beat Willingdon seconds, winning by six wickets after bowling them out for 184.

Crowhurst Park 4th 370-2, Robertsbridge 4th 194

Crowhurst Park fourths enjoyed a run-fest. Batting first, A nthony Glasper (105*) and John Lovell (54*) retired not out while Charlie Willard (70) and Charlie Glasper (68) scored freely.

Replying the visitors made a solid start taking the score to 79 before Steve Levett (19) fell to Charlie Glasper (2-45).

Simon Fathers (56) made useful runs as did Chris Sharp (33) but wickets fell at regular intervals. Raise Buss took 2-26 and two catches while Lucas Patel (3-7) finished the Robertsbridge innings on 194.

Little Common Ramblers 3rd 123, Battle 2nd 124-6

At breezy George Meadow, Battle’s second string overcame their local visitors from Little Common.

Asked to bat first, Ramblers found it testing against Battle’s opening attack, with Syeed Ansari (2-7) sharp.

Wickets fell fairly regularly, with one apiece for Josh Bourn and Henry Du Plessis. Adam Staplehurst, with 40 held things together for Little Common as did Delroy Reid (14) for a while, but the home side’s fielding proved tight.

An excellent spell of deceptive spin and in-duckers from Sanjay Sharma (6-23) did for Little Common, whose total of 123 didn’t look quite enough.

Sharma and Phil Bourn started briskly in reply, but Ollie Norris (2-18) and Andy Williams (2-32) kept their side in the game despite 24 from Ansari and Mark Kitching’s 18. At 86-5, the match was in the balance.

The wise heads of Steve Huggins and Andy Poulter (23), along with Rob Poulter at the end, saw Battle to victory.

Seaford 3rd 204-5, Sidley 110

Sidley suffered a second successive defeat, losing by 94 runs at home to Seaford thirds.

Steve Ramsden's side chose to bowl, but found wickets hard to come by as Seaford posted 204-5 from 40 overs.

Amie Anderson dismissed Seaford's top scorer, Shrey Vohra (59), off the final ball to finish with 2-27, while Craig Ramsden, Gopinath Sellappan and Jackson Jesupatham picked up a wicket each.

Sidley tumbled to 110 all out in 29.3 overs in reply, with only Chris Hunnisett (41) and Mark Gransden (38) reaching double figures as Elliott Varndell took 7-18.

Sidley drop two places to fourth in Division 11 East (South).

Sidley's seconds were unable to build on their excellent victory over the Division 12 East (SE) leaders the previous week as they lost by seven wickets away to Westfield twos.

Sidley fell to 79-9 after being asked to bat before a last-wicket stand of 41 between Andy Pearson (19no) and Lawrie Wray (24) took them to 120 all out. Alvin Atkins took 7-21.

Westfield captain Tom Burgess hit an unbeaten 53 off 47 balls to see his team home in less than 20 overs, despite Wray claiming 2-25 for Sidley, whose other wicket-taker was Toby O'Connor.

Catsfield 88-5; Winchelsea 87

Winchelsea travelled to Catsfield and on winning the toss elected to bat first.

Winchelsea were reduced to 12-2 before Chandu Wickramarchichi provided resistance with 14.

A seventh wicket partnership of 41 between Phil Wheeler (26) and Mike Stoneham (10) gave respectability but Winchelsea were all out for 87.

An opening partnership of 46 gave Catsfield a strong platform. Sam Osmond (1-21), Stoneham (2-25) Jon Peters (2-5) took wickets but thehome side won by five wickets.

Hailsham 2nd XI travelled to the Polegrove on Saturday in desperate need of a positive result in order to turn the season around. After losing the toss and being asked to bat first the first 10 minutes could not have gone much worse, Hailsham were 11/4 from 4.3 overs and the top order was back in the hutch.

With the team thinking the worse and already low levels of confidence depleted further, the hopes were firmly based around skipper Lewis Williams and Billy Hobden (19).

These two batted superbly as they absorbed pressure and still looked to score when presented with an opportunity. They dragged the team from 11/4 to 68/5 before Billy was removed. Williams was joined by Ethan Dawber (19) who under immense pressure showed a great understanding of the game position and backed his skill set as well.

These two moved the score on to 95/6 before Williams (25) departed, Hollie Young came and went quickly despite two beautiful 4’s. Then Shibin arrived and gave himself a dozen balls to have a look and get himself in, he then went MAD! Dispatching the bowling all around the ground, fielders were running everywhere.

In the space of 1.5 hours the whole mood, tempo and momentum of the game had swung. When Abraham was bowled for 51 the score was now on 171. Hailsham scrambled a few more runs as they finished on a very respectable 177 all out from 38.3 overs, a far cry from 11/4.

The second innings started with Matt Anthony (0-17 from 6) and Chazza Saunders (2-11 from 8) applying plenty of pressure on the top order of Bexhill. With the wicket offering quite a bit to the bowling team and the fielders playing their part the screw was being turned.

Joe Fingerneissl took a smart catch at slip before first change bowlers Sam Mills (2-14 off 6) and Hollie Young (2-14 off 8) continued the high quality bowling.

At the halfway stage of the innings Bexhill were 38/4 and the game was almost up, Shibin (2-20) and Billy (1-20) wrapped up the tail and an extraordinary victory was grabbed from the hands of defeat. So many vital performances when the team needed them most, makes this victory one that it is hoped can be a launch pad for a stronger second half of the season. The Education First player of the match was Shibin for his special innings with the bat.

Hailsham 3s played host to Heathfield 2’s at Roebuck park, on what was the first Saturday of the year where cloud overhead would dictate decisions at the toss. Surprisingly, captain Cal won the toss and chose to bowl, opening with Jack and Brad, who kept it tight from the get go

Knowing that Heathfield had a very strong team out, every single bowler brought on (JST, Shinto, Tom and Swanny) bowled very well throughout the game, limiting Heathfields scoring shots on what has become a bit of a road at Roebuck, meaning the visitors were hovering around 150-2 off 30 overs. Heathfield had to up the scoring rate at this point, which was sadly helped by some poor catching and fielding by Hailsham, resulting in a score of 238/4 off 40.

Hailsham knew they’d have to bat well and this they did, with Gareth performing excellently at the top of the order to reach a fine 85, partnered well by Ralph for a battling 25 against the best bowlers he has faced this season. Heathfield went on the defensive when they saw Hailsham keeping up with the run rate, which meant Gareth’s partners would have to hit it over or past fielders on a well protected boundary, unfortunately on the day this proved a task too difficult, with Hailsham ending up short, finishing on 200-9.

The 3’s Sell Your Car Sussex player of the match goes to Gareth Morgan again, for an excellent innings at the top of the order.

Hailsham CC 4th XI vs Robertsbridge CC

Looking forward to continuing on last week’s good fortune. The 4s travelled to Robertsbridge to try and do just that. We started strong as the skipper won the toss and elected to field.

Openers Bobby Williams (1/17 from 9) and Sam Andrews 5/45 from 9) started the Sham off in a way nobody expected. Starting the day off with a maiden at each end felt brilliant but it wasn’t expected to continue. 10 overs in and the scoreboard read 9 runs and 3 wickets. With Sam unable to carry on through restrictions, Molly Crosbie (1/28 from 6) took over and continued Sam’s full and straight bowling.

With Bobby his 9 straight through ruining his figures with a 6 and 4 off the last 2 balls it meant various changes were ahead coming uphill. Vishwas Sarvesha (1/35 from 7) really struggled to find line and length in his first 4 overs. Fortunately his legal deliveries seemed too good to hit. After his 4th over there was nothing stopping him bowling with great pace and causing many issues.

Replacing Molly downhill was El Capitano. Kaleigh Pavitt (1/58 from 5) had her fair share of slogs and equally a few loose deliveries which were punished every time. Final changes with debutant Clark Mullins (0/49 from 4) and Sam Andrews coming back on. Saw Robertsbridge reach 233 from 9 meaning they managed to gather 224 runs in 30 overs!

More importantly the Hailsham fielding innings gave Sam Andrews his maiden 5 wicket haul and my oh my was it deserved. Such discipline and from such a young age is great to see.

After lunch Hailsham went out to bat. Opening up were Robin Sewell (4) and Christy Walder (62). Robin played a lovely late cut for 4 before chopping onto the bails straight after.

Christy held his nerve being patient and playing some great shots through his innings. Tim Mullins (7) and Gavin Muller (0) didn’t stick around for long. Vishwas Sarvesha (15) had a few nice shots before his time was up too.

In came Joe Andrews (59*). It took Joe 28 balls to get off the mark which is incredible as he went on to score 58 off 78 balls after. Bobby Williams (6) failed to make an impact as swing and miss seemed to be his approach from the start. Sam Andrews (2) came in to join his brother and help him get to 50.

Another magical moment as this was definitely a day for the Andrews family when Joe and Sam were at the crease together for Joe to raise his bat for his maiden 50! Unfortunately Sam fell very early and Kaleigh Pavitt (2) and Molly Crosbie (1*) couldn’t chase down the 20 an over target they needed when going out.

Disappointing loss given how well the fielding innings started. Poor bowling and miss fields are what lost the game this weekend, time to sharpen up with the ball for the 4’s. Player of the match goes to Sam Andrews for getting his maiden 5 wicket haul with figures of 5/45 from 9 overs. Absolutely outstanding from the youngster. Special mention goes to Joe for his first 50 also. He took his time and grafted all the way till the end to raise his bat for the team.

Next week the 4’s take a short walk to Hellingly to fight for another win.

Hailsham 5th eleven hosted Willingdon 3rd eleven. With a cloudy and windy start, the sun broke cover and turned into a glorious afternoon. Hailsham won the toss and elected to field first. George Bailey opened the bowling with a great first spell finishing with 1 for 68. Dinuka opened from the other end, bowling some great lines and lengths finishing with figures 1 for 43 of his 9 overs. Haydon chipped in with 1 for 33 of his 8 overs. Hamza also chipped with 1 for 28 of his 5 overs.

But the Willingdon batsmen kept scoring freely despite some great efforts from Dylan, Alfie, and Nick they couldn't buy a wicket or steam the flow runs. Connie Filtness did a cracking job behind the stumps in not the easiest of conditions.

Willingdon ended up 277 for the loss 4 wickets. Haydon 35 and Connie 0 opened the innings looking to play positive from the start Connie fell to one that just nipped back. And batters came and went at regular intervals with Willingdon bowling some good lines. Hamza and George put in some dogged determination at the end of the innings, but to no avail Willingdon came away worthy winners.

