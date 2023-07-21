There’s action involving Glynde, Crowhurst Park, Battle, Sidley, Barcombe, Lewest St Michaels and Hailsham in this week’s round-up from the cricket grounds of East Sussex.

Glynde got back to winning ways with a 20-run victory against Lindfield in Division 3 East – while Lewes St Michaels experienced Denton delight.

Batting first, Glynde lost two early wickets, but soon recovered as Charlie Hobden smashed a quickfire 63, while Robbie Mouland with 51 supported him.

There were another two quick wickets and Glynde were 156-6 and in danger of another batting collapse.

Lewes St Michaels CC celebrate their win over Denton

However, there was some good batting from Matt Cramp with 45 as he scored some much needed runs.

He was well-supported by Jani Flind with 25 not out, while brothers George and Will Burton Durham added 17 and 15 as Glynde finished their innings on 266 all out.

The pick of the Lindfield bowlers were Imesh Udayanga with 3-38 and Scott Pedley (2-55).

Lindfield started their reply in similar fashion to Glynde’s innings, losing two early wickets to the bowling of Hobden (2-32).

Charlie Glasper of Crowhurst Park CC

But there was good resistance thereafter as Thad Tucker with 39, James Aggio-Brew (38) and Udayanga (33) scored well.

With Lindfield needing 10 an over from the final seven overs, Simon Shivnarain with 41 not out hit big and along with Pedley’s 21 got Lindfield close.

But Flind completed a good afternoon for himself and the team with 3-44, while George Burton Durham (2-24) bowled tightly for Glynde, who go up one place in the League to fifth spot.

Glynde’s second XI won the toss against Hellingly – and surprisingly chose to bat on a pitch still recovering from overnight rain.

Crowhurst Park bowler Likhith Mestha

They struggled throughout, collapsing to 56-4. Archie Howard (25) was the only early batsman to play with authority.

Dominic Harris made a patient 21 on a pitch with verifying bounce and movement, as Glynde II were bowled out for 129.

Hellingly's bowlers enjoyed the conditions with Rob Preston (3-14) and Owen Miller (3-19) impressing.

Hellingly got a great start adding 61 for the first wicket, as Chris Loveland (37) and Michael Williams (21) set about the Glynde bowlers. But there was a big collapse as the home side lost four wickets for 10.

Skipper Andrew Rose’s 17 gave Hellingly hope, but when he departed with the score on 96 the backend batting fell apart.

David Clarke took 3-0 from four balls after youngster Ridley Flind (3-18) had started a mid-order collapse as Hellingly were out for 115.

Glynde thirds made sure of a hat-trick of wins for the club as they beat Mayfield IV (see news of Glynde twos below).

Glynde were bowled out for 171 as Sydney Branford with 46 and Allistair Randall 43 top scored.

Daniel Beecroft with 32 top scored for Mayfield fourths, but youngsters Fred Withers (4-10), Felix Moore (2-31) and Wyatt Watson (2-34) helped bowl their opponents out for 138.

This weekend Glynde’s first XI travel to bottom-of-the-table Bexhill in pursuit of another win, to push them closer to the top two sides in the League.

Glynde’s second and third XIs play at home.

Crowhurst Park 1st X1 (190-10) v St James Montefiore 1st X1 (194-7)

Crowhurst Park were unable to replicate the good form of last week but did make the visitors fight for victory. Batting first Park had an off day with the bat, only Tom Powell (63) and Nick Peters (48) making significant contributions. Posting 190was unlikely to be enough despite a late flourish of sixes by Sam Osmond (14) St James bowlers always looked menacing with Thomas Draca (3-27) and the ever-reliable Michael Murray (2-26) Fin Tomlinson (2-13)

In reply Park were gifted three quick wickets reducing the visitors to 23-3 A counter attack by St James looked to finish the match in quick time. Thomas Draca (63) and Olly Bradley saw the score rocket to 119. However, Park never gave up as they exercised control with Nick Peters (2-51) and Ollie Constable (1-40) made inroads, making the visitors wait until the penultimate ball for Joe O’Niell (20*) to hit the winning runs

CPCC Mom Nick Peters

Crowhurst Park 2nd X1 (141-10) v Bells Yew Green 1st X1 (225-9)

Batting first, Bells Yew Green made a solid start with the first four batsmen all making good double figures. Toby Tapp and Dan Mcinerney both scoring 26 followed by Andrew Boughton (73). The late introduction of spin twins James Bunday (2-34) and Likhith Mestha (4-43) took out Bell’s middle order as they closed on 225-9

In reply the visitors got off to a poor start with Niyas Moothedath (3-27) despatching the first three batters. There after only Freddie Russell (20) and James Wilson (28) made any impact. Parks innings faded away at 141 all out, as David Oakley (3-27) and Gary Stevens (2-37) worked their magic.

CPCC 2nd X1 MOM Likhith Mestha

Crowhurst Park 4th X1 (182-7) v Rye 3rd X1 (149-10)

Batting first Park had seven batters make double figures. Top of the bunch was Charlie Glasper (53) and Sam Byrnes (24) as the visitors closed on 182-7 in their allotted overs. Rye used 9 bowlers with Charley Prentice (2-27) and Johhny Broad (2-18) returning the best figures.

In reply Rye made a commendable effort to chase Parks total, but lost wickets at crucial stages of their innings. David Jempson (41*) top scored followed by Sam Bradnum (30*). Bowlers Vineeth Mathew (3-41) Sam Byrnes (2-22) and Seb Cobbold (2-27) saw Rye bowled out for 149

CPCC 4th X1 MoM Charlie Glasper

Newick v Barcombe

Div 5 East

Barcombe 290-7 in 40ov; Harry Stewart 71 Ollie Callf 45 Callum Coppard 33 Joe Wheatley 27 Josh Wheatley 24; Newick 184-7, Will Johanson 3-32 Josh Wheatley 2-38. Barcombe won by 106 runs.

Barcombe 2nd v Lewes Priory 3rd

Div 12 East (South)Lewes 142 all out in 33 overs; Harry Austin 3-36 Ed Marler 3-2; Barcombe 148-4 in 19.3 overs, Stan Hughes 81 no, Dave Apps 31.Barcombe won by 6 wkts.

Sidley Cricket Club's first and second teams both recorded very good victories on an unseasonably windy and chilly Saturday.

The first XI ended a run of three games without a win with a 35-run success away to Willingdon seconds, returning to second place in Sussex Cricket League Division 11 East (South) in the process.

Sidley recovered from 14-3 to reach 171 all out in 35.3 overs after losing the toss and being asked to take first knock.

Steve Ramsden (57) and Chris Hunnisett (21) began the recovery with a fourth-wicket partnership of 90 before Craig Ramsden made a valuable 36 at number seven.

Sidley then reduced Willingdon to 20-3 in reply, but a fifth-wicket stand of 63 took the home total into three figures and left the outcome firmly in the balance.

The visitors stuck to their task commendably, though, in difficult conditions and claimed the last five wickets for 11 runs as Willingdon were dismissed for 136.

Neil Priddy and Cavan O'Connor bowled well to take 3-21 and 3-22 respectively, Steve Ramsden claimed 2-24, and there was a wicket each for Craig Ramsden and Gopinath Sellappan.

Sidley's second team, meanwhile, triumphed by 97 runs at home to their Westfield counterparts in Division 12 East (South East).

An unbeaten 86 from Dan Reason and Josh Bull's 78 not out took Sidley to 208-3 from their 40 overs after they were asked to bat. Together the two men forged an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 151.

Sidley proceeded to bowl out Westfield for 111 in 26 overs in reply, avenging a seven-wicket loss to the same opponents in the reverse fixture just a fortnight previously.

All four Sidley bowlers picked up wickets. Ryan Polton bagged 4-15, Harry Little 3-49, Christopher Berwick 2-16 and Andy Pearson 1-13.

SIMON NEWSTEAD

Lewes St Michaels 162-7; Denton 159-5

Division 9 East

Lewes St Michaels sealed another win in very blustery conditions.

Visitors Denton made 159-5 from their 40 overs. Sam Barnett took 3-35 for Saints, with Naimat Zafary and Irfan Safi taking the other two.

Naveed Zafary only went for seven runs from his six overs, of which three were wides. Marin Deva (38no) and Ryan Hill (28no) rallied well for the Denton to get up to a good total in tricky conditions.

In reply, Saints wobbled initially with Dan Millis-Smith taking 4-41 for Denton.

But another superb batting performance from MoM Naveed Zafary, who made 82 not out, guided Lewes to victory, with some good supporting performance from Pratik Patel and Shrey Nilvarna, who both got 16 each.

Tomorrow, Saints are home to second-placed Robertsbridge. A win would see LSM leapfrog them and have a chance to go top.

Hastings & St Leonard’s Priory 3rd XI: 218 for 9 (40 overs); Battle 2nd XI: 116 all out (32.3 overs)

Hastings won by 102 runs

Battle 2nd XI’s topsy-turvy season reached one of its lower points as strong winds swept in over their host’s venue of William Parker in Hastings on Saturday.

Although there were several other Hastings players who held up an end and Ed Truscott made a useful 29*, it is hard to look beyond Sujith Perera’s 104 in assessing the home side’s innings.

Battle missed several swirling chances in a testing afternoon in the field, as Perera advanced the score swiftly in the opening overs. When the second wicket fell with the score on 112, the opener stood on 83* with just 8 runs from the bat at the other end – it was a dominant knock, full of powerful pulls and commanding drives.

Once he eventually departed to Sanjay Sharma (3 for 42) with the score at 146, Battle began to fight their way back into the game. Seven wickets then fell for 69 runs, with Kieran Dudgeon and Callum Brand claiming two apiece.

In reply though, Battle struggled against some good Hastings bowling. Minto Deb (2 for 18) struck early.

Despite a patient 25 from Sharma at the top of the order and more aggressive 33 from Josh Bourn, there was no way back as Hiruka Perera’s spin (4 for 27) did considerable damage. With this result and others elsewhere, Division 11 remains wide open as the season comes towards its last third.

Lewes Priory v Hailsham

Division 4 East

Hailsham visited Lewes Priory looking to bounce back from their narrow defeat to Portslade a week prior. Stand-in skipper Tom McDonald won the toss and elected to bowl on a blustery day.

James Bellett and Diesel Hallett opened the bowling, and it was the former that got the visitors off to an excellent start, taking two wickets in two balls to get the ball rolling. Hailsham took regular wickets throughout the innings, with Bellett and Ollie McDonald taking three a piece, and Simon Dunning and Michael Tutt taking 1 to restrict the hosts to 64-8.

A strong 9 wicket partnership saw Priory boost themselves to a more respectable score, but good work from Harry Chatfield with a run out, and an LBW by Tom McDonald saw Lewes bowled out for 124, with Bellett (3-33) and Ollie McDonald (3-25) the stand out bowlers.

Peacock and Ollie McDonald started the chase positively, with both finding the boundary in the early overs. Both, however, we’re removed in an attempt to score quickly, and was soon followed by Dunning, leaving Hailsham in a precarious position of 51-3.

A strong partnership from Wilkinson and Tom McDonald scuppered any hope of a Lewes fight back, as the pair killed any Priory momentum. Wilkinson was removed on the brink of victory, but this didn’t stop McDonald completing his fine 50 in the final exchanges, as Bellett hit the winning runs to secure a 5 wicket victory.

The Choice Medics Man of the Match goes to Tom McDonald, for an excellent 50* from 44 balls that saw Hailsham home.

Hailsham 2nd XI welcomed St Peter’s 2nd XI to the Rec looking to bounce back from a disappointing result the week before. Hailsham won the toss and bowled first, Matt Anthony (0-25) and Ralph Figgins (2-40) opened the bowling, Hailsham got an early breakthrough when Hollie Young took a good catch at short cover off the bowling of Figgins.

Figgins took his second soon after, bowling the other St Peter’s opener, with the total at 26-2. Anthony kept it tight at the other end, his opening spell of five overs only going for seven runs. Shibin Abraham (2-27) and Matt Smith (0-21) took over the bowling duties, looking to build on the good early start. The next wicket came when the St Peter’s captain nicked off to Sully Hallett behind the stumps.

Young (1-37) took over from Smith from the pavilion end but it was Abraham who also took the next wicket, caught by Young at cover, off a leading edge when the batter attempted to turn a straight ball into the leg side, this left St Peter’s in some trouble at 88-4. Warren Headland (4-44) was next on to bowl, on for Abraham, and soon found a wicket when the St Peter’s batter cut the ball straight to Smith at point.

The next wicket fell to Young as Hallett took his second catch of the day. Wickets continued to fall as Headland picked up two more, one lbw and one caught at long-on by skipper Lewis Williams, to leave St Peter’s at 137-8. Headland took his fourth and final wicket not too long after when a shorter ball was turned to Abraham at square leg.

This left Hailsham hunting for the final wicket to end the innings, but this evaded them, and an impressive innings from the young St Peter’s number ten grew the score to 200-9 at the end of their 40 overs, reaching his 50 in the last over.

This left Hailsham chasing a larger score than they might have expected or hoped for considering their position at a point in the St Peter’s innings. But one that was still well within their reach on a good home track.

The innings was opened by Gareth Morgans (12) and Young (9), the pair got off to a good start with 12 coming from the first over, but the partnership was brought to an end when Morgans turned one straight to square leg with the score on 23. Williams (5) came in at three, but it was Young who fell next, bowled, Hailsham 28-2. In at four was Headland (31) who looked to follow up his four wicket effort with the ball.

Williams did fall not too long after however, also bowled. New batsman Figgins (22) and Headland then set about building a platform for the Hailsham chase and did well scoring at a good pace and sending any bad balls to the boundary. The partnership came to an end however when Figgins was caught at cover.

This brought Ethan Dawber (7) to the crease and he and Headland continued to build the total, Dawber supporting the more set Headland well. Both fell within four runs soon after Hailsham passed a hundred, the total at 108-6 with 25 overs bowled. These wickets meant it was the turn of Will Knight (36*) and Hallett (54*) they both continued the chase well taking their time to get themselves in, knowing they could accelerate at the end towards the total.

Both, and particularly Hallett, pounced on any loose deliveries dispensing them to the fence. Some good bowling from St Peter’s limited these opportunities and the required run rate began to climb, but two big overs of 10 and 16 runs in the 38th and 39th over respectively, meant that only four runs were needed from the last over.

After a couple singles from the first two balls, Hallett missed his first opportunity to take Hailsham to victory with a boundary, but made no mistake the second ball, clattering the ball away to bring jubilant scenes from the ‘sham faithful, Hallett capping off a superb innings to ensure 30 points remained with the Hailsham side as he took home the EF Education First player of the match award.

Hailsham 3s took the trip to Robertsbridge and upon arrival were surprised to find some of the more unusual dimensions to a boundary they’d play on all season, short straight and on one side, then huge on the other. Callum lost the toss (again, that’s 8 tosses lost in 10…) and Hailsham were put into bat.

Hailsham started steadily with Tim (37) and Kenno (29) ticking off the runs from the opening bowling pair. Upon the departure of Kenno, Bobby strolled out and was given caught at slip.

The surprising thing is Bobby says he got nowhere near it, but he heard the opposition celebrating and thought the umpire had given it! After this, Hailsham picked up the rate, courtesy of Dave, Jack and Alex, scoring 53, 24 and 30 respectively to close out their innings on 203.

Following some very low high catching practice courtesy of Sarah, the 3’s took to the field, looking to keep the scoring rate low and apply pressure to Robertsbridge.

Frustratingly, quite the opposite happened, with Robertsbridge taking the game to Hailsham, with some aggressive stroke play sending the ball back past the bowler, through the covers and over the slips. After 20 overs Robertsbridge were 117-3, meaning they needed to knock off only 83 from the second half of their innings with 7 wickets in hand.

The 3’s chose to become extremely aggressive at this point, deciding that they’d either lose or win quickly. This move worked, with James, Alex and Bobby picking up the next 5 wickets for only 30 runs, leaving Robertsbridge’s number 5 bat to play with the tail and needing another 54 to win in 10 overs.

Sadly for Hailsham, the Robertsbridge 5 batted excellently, reaching 65 not out by batting aggressively and rotating the strike with the number 10 in an excellent manner, finally knocking off the runs in 36 overs.

The sell your car Sussex player of the match goes to Dave BT, for an imposing 53.

Hailsham 4th XI were home to Chiddingly on a dry but windy day. Skipper KP won the toss and elected to field.

Opening the bowling was Sam (2/11) and JST (1/15) who both bowled well and took wickets. Liam was also pleased to get 2 catches in slip against his old club. Joining the attack were Bradderz (0/25) and Charlie (1/25). They too bowled well, keeping the away team to little runs. Sol (2/14) and Shinto (1/11) were next to bowl and once again bowled tight lines resulting in wickets. Last to bowl, was captain KP (3/7) who got herself 3 wickets in only 10 balls to bring Chiddingly to 111 all out.

Liam (18) and Christy (23) opened the batting for Hailsham. They put on 30 runs together, but Liam was bowled and Christy out LBW so in came Paul (24) and Callum (11).

They stuck around for a while and brought the score to 73 before Paul was bowled. Hailsham now needed only 39 to win. Callum was dismissed soon after and in came Shinto (14). He hit 3 fours and then a shot over to long on which looked like it was going for 6 but was caught on the boundary. KP (2) and Brad (13) came in next for the home side and saw us home to 30 points.