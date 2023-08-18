There’s news of Glynde, Hailsham, Crowhurst Park, Battle, Sidley, Winchelsea and other clubs in our latest scout around the cricket grounds of East Sussex.

Rottingdean v Glynde

Sussex Division 3 East

Glynde and Beddingham are fourth in the table after a two-wicket up the road at Rottingdean.

Brad Payne was MoM for Crowhurst Park CC | Contributed picture

Archie Burrows immediatly asked the home side to bat first on winning the toss, with inclement weather around.

This paid massive dividends as Rottingdean struggled to 74-7, before Henry Ledden got his usual runs against Glynde with 79, well supported at the bottom end of the order by Jack Cox 24.

Rottingdean were bowled out for 148.

Will Burton Durham with 3-26 and Louis Barron 2-26 did the damage at the top of the home side’s batting, while the spin of George Burton Durham 2-31 and Joe Adams 2-41 removed the latter batsmen.

Jon Peters of Crowhurst Park thirds

Glynde looked to be well in charge of the game as they at one stage reached 101-2 with Robbie Mouland 35 and skipper Archie Burrows 33 scoring well.

But once these two departed in quick succession, there was the usual mid-order collapse, as Glynde were left on 131-7, with only George Burton Durham 18 putting up much resistance.

As usual the lower order managed to get Glynde across the winning line as Charlie Silvester’s 12 not out in 11 balls saw Glynde home by two wickets.

Mohammad Rejoanul Islam with 3-33 and Phil Robson 2-37 were the leading bowlers for Rottingdean.

Glynde are18 points behind the second-placed team and tomorrow play at home to Rye, who are six points behind Glynde.

Eastbourne III batted first away to Glynde twos and reached 180-7 with young Jack Jordan making a very impressive 43 not out.

For Glynde Fred Withers took 2-11, Alfie Keelen 2-22, Darren Howard 2-35, while youngster Wyatt Watson with 1-26 was comfortably the most impressive bowler on show.

Glynde were cruising to victory as Archie Howard smashed 59 in little time opening the batting.

Number four Dominic Harris with 55 kept the score rattling along, while Fred Withers anchored the innings with 22. There was a mid order collapse in this game as well, but Glynde II reached their target with three wickets to spare.

Hailsham v Isfield

Division 4 East

Hailsham welcomed Isfield to the Rec looking to keep up their promotion charge.

Andrew Anthony won the toss and put Isfield in. James Bellett (2-43) and Diesel Hallett (2-59) opened for Hailsham and started well.

Hallett took the first wicket with an lbw. Bellett followed suit, sending the middle stump cartwheeling. Bellett doubled his tally when a mistimed drive ended up in the hands of Joe Fingerneissl.

Brothers Matt (2-32) and Andrew (0-49) Anthony kept up the early pressure. Hallett was brought back for a short spell to break a partnership and succeeded.

Jason Tibble (2-14) who took the next wicket, before Anthony took two in two overs.

Matt Anthony dislocated a finger attempting a diving catch before Isfield ended on 223-8.

Hailsham began the reply with Tibble (24) and Ciaran Peacock (16), Joe Fingerneissl (1) unable to make an impact.

Matt Dawber (20) and Sully Hallett (31) built a partnership to take Hailsham past 100 before Dawber fell lbw and Hallett was caught an over later.

Tom Hicks (2) didn’t last but and Andrew Anthony (91*) overcame the loss of partners to find the boundary regularly.

Anthony, supported by Hallett (14*), got Hailsham close and with four more needed, Anthony made short work of it cutting the first ball of the final over to the boundary to send Hailsham into rapturous celebration.

It was a captain’s innings and left Hailsham six points clear at the top.

Buxted Park v Crowhurst Park

Sussex Lge Division 2

This match was evenly poised through to the last over – when Matt Constable steered the third ball to the boundary to secure an important 30 points.

Buxted elected to bat first. Jordan Shaw took 1-43 as George Read (67) prospered.

At 140-3 the home side were in a strong position with useful runs from Will Sheffield (39) and Nicholas Cockcroft (25).

On debut Charlie Furgason returned the most economic bowling figures, but it was the introduction of spin twins Ollie Constable (2-38) and Nick Peters (3-52) that kept the quest for runs interesting.

Redding Barnes (57*) saw Buxted Park’s innings to its conclusion as they ended on 231.

In reply Crows went about reducing the arrears with confidence. Jordan Shaw (28) and Tom Powell (49) kept the chase alive and at 210 -5 with Bradley Payne scoring 86, the visitors were looking confident.

A flurry of wickets turned swung things towards the home side. But steadfast Constable (11*) saw the Crows reach the target in the final over.

Crowhurst Park 2nd v Hailsham 2nd

Hailsham inserted Crowhurst Park on a dampish pitch and with the ball seaming about were quickly on top.

Jack Coughlan (2-15) and Shibin Abraham (2-24) reduced Park to 17-3.

In what proved a match-winning partnership of 89, Martin Barry (48) and Sam Osmond (36) both fell with the score on 106.

John Storey Tennant (3-31) kept the pressure on the Crows. Josh Barraclough (14) made useful runs but Park were dismissed for150.

James Renals (2-26) finished things off.

In reply Hailsham found conditions equally difficult as they lost early wickets. Freddie Russell (3-7) and John Kakkasseri (1-27) had success and Josh Barraclough (1-7) trapped top scorer Billy Hobden (21) to reduce the visitors to 44-5.

John Story Tennant (13) and Lewis Williams (15) tried to rebuild but a calamitous run-out ended the visitors’ resistance.

David Rayment (2-15) and talented Seb Osmond (2-8) closed the Hailsham innings on 94 for a 30-point win for Crowhurst Park.

Crowhurst Park 3rd v Battle 2nd

Asked to bat first, Battle made a solid start taking the score to 70-1 when Vineeth Mathew (2-16) ended the resistance of Stewart Reeves (51) and Sachin Gopinath (1-24) bowled George Harris (21).

Battle collapsed from 102-3 to 110 all out, losing their last seven wickets for eight runs. The tail-end damage was caused by Muhammed Uvaise (5-14)

In reply Park made a determined effort to knock off the runs. Jon Peters (40) top-scored, supported by Tom Ayres and Nikhil Jose (28*) reaching the target in the 20th over. Wicket takers for Battle were Josh Bourn (1-20), George Harris (1-19) and Moura Machavarapu (1-25).

Crowhurst Park 4th v Hertsmonceux 3rd

Crowhurst Park were asked to bat first. John Lovell (67) and Jonty Lavocah (45) were top scorers as the Crows posted 155-6. The visitors. best bowler was Paul Walker (2-20).

In reply Ceux’s innings never threatened ; four batsmen made double figures, Sean Stapley (19) top-scored followed by James Stapley (17).

The Crows also used seven bowlers, Michael Hambridge (3-13) and Del Longley (3-11) the best, as the visitors were bowled out for 117.

Sidley’s second team pulled off a seven-wicket victory away to Pevensey thirds.

Sidley restricted their hosts to 169-9 after winning the toss and electing to field in their penultimate match of the Division 12 East (SE) season.

Steve Ramsdenhad superb figures of 5-18 from nine overs, Stuart Craig took 2-23, and there was a wicket each for Lawrie Wray, Jackson Jesupatham and Ryan Polton.

Josh Perry (45no) and Dave Moore (35) were the main contributors for Pevensey.

Dave Coveney (40) and Jesupatham (28) got Sidley off to a decent start in reply before Ramsden's unbeaten 57 saw them home.

Sidley's sixth win of the campaign lifted them up to fourth – and that's where they'll finish if they triumph at home to third-placed Rye thirds tomorrow.

Winchelsea 118; Crowhurst 119-4

Winchelsea elected to bat first but Crowhurst took control as S Byrnes reduced Winchelsea to 1-2.

A partnership of 58 steadied the innings before Tom O’Neill (35) was caught off Sam Barden (2-27).

Opener Grahame Burton was run out for 15. James Jury (11), Mike Stoneham (10) and Theo Burton (12) made double figures and James Bateman finished on 13 not out as Winchelsea were all out for 118.

A tight opening spell of bowling without luck saw Crowhurst reach 30 before O’Neill (1-8) made the breakthrough. K Cornwell hit 22 before being trapped lbw by Mike Stoneham (1-29).

R Ledsham scored 15 before he was lbw to Will Wheeler (1-8). Simon Barden looked to chase down the target as he finished on 46 not out.