Great away win for Three Bridges

With both sides already guaranteed play-off places at worst, both were also hoping to avoid another meeting on Tuesday night. Ramsgate needed to win and hope that leaders Cray Valley would lose, whilst Bridges needed to ensure that they equalled or bettered Chichester’s result.

Bridges were the winners on that score, but the sides could still meet at Ramsgate on Friday night if both win their play-off semi-finals, Rams being at home to Chichester and Bridges travelling to third placed Sittingbourne on Tuesday.

Whatever happens, Jamie Crellin deserves great credit for guiding Bridges to a best ever Isthmian League position of fourth. And they thoroughly deserved this victory, notably in a first half where the whole team flourished.

Ibrahim Jalloh set the tone with an early surging run that finished with Tom Hadler holding onto the resulting shot. Joe Taylor and Benny Bioletti briefly threatened before Hadley tipped over a ferocious effort from Noel Leighton, and then came a 23rd minute opener for the visitors. Brilliant play by the outstanding Dan Ferreira sent Nabeel Ghannam clear on the right and his low cross was stabbed home by JALLOH.

Jalloh had another well saved soon after before a Brannon O’Neill corner in the 29th minute was deftly guided home by the predatory Leighton.

Leighton could have added another in the first minute of the second half after more good work by Harvey Woollard and Jalloh, whilst Ghannam also came close. Bridges’ back line were blocking everything, but one challenge in the box warranted a penalty according to the referee, and Taylor duly despatched his 53rd goal of the season from the spot after 57 minutes.

Ramsgate made three quick changes, but Bridges continued to look dangerous themselves with Leighton hitting a post, a foul on Jalloh looking a good shout for a penalty and Leighton and substitute Adam Adam both being brilliantly denied by Hadler.

At the other end Jasper Sheik made one excellent diving save and also came out of his goal to make a superb interception, but Billy Irving and Tresor Difika looked to be in control for most of a pulsating ninety minutes. An excellent win and now one or possibly two important Play Off games await.

Bridges: J.Sheik, D.Ferreira, R.Euba, H.Woollard, B.Irving, T.Difika (C.Donaghey, 85), B.Villavicencio, I.Jalloh (E.Hanslow, 82), B.O’Neill, N.Leighton, N.Ghannam (A.Adam, 71).Unused Subs. - L.Anderson, J.Bendall.Booked - Jalloh (56).