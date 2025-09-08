Hailsham CC clinch fourth-place finish

Hailsham CC have secured a fourth-place finish in Division 3 East of the Sussex Cricket League.

On a green and slightly damp surface for the final weekend of the season, Rye skipper made the expected call to bowl first after winning the toss, hoping to exploit early movement.

But despite flashes of promise from the Rye bowlers, Hailsham’s middle order produced a commanding performance to secure a comfortable win and clinch 4th place in the table.

It was a steady, if unspectacular, start for Hailsham. Jake Hainsworth (2) edged to the keeper early, but Ollie McDonald (43 off 41) gave the innings some impetus with a flurry of boundaries, including three sixes.

After his dismissal, the innings revolved around a patient knock from Jason Tibble, whose 66 from 105 balls laid the groundwork for the fireworks to come. Ciaran Peacock (32) provided useful support, but it was Simon Dunning’s blistering 52 off just 23 balls, including 4 sixes and 6 fours, that completely changed the tempo of the innings.

His clean striking helped Hailsham surge past 200, aided by late cameos from Will Royall (20 off 11) and Andrew Anthony (20* off 7), the latter finishing in style.

Despite some good spells from Harry Smeed (3-44) and Fin Thomson (2-43), Rye struggled to contain the acceleration. Craig Pierce (2-46) was the pick of the bowlers in terms of control, but a final total of 265 was always going to be a big ask.

Chasing 266 under scoreboard pressure, Rye needed a strong start but Andrew Anthony (2-28) struck twice in his opening spell, removing both openers.

Ben Browning (30) fought back with some crisp stroke play, but the middle order couldn’t capitalise. James Bellett (3-37) turned the screws, removing Browning, Woodcock (26), and Payton in a devastating spell.

At 104-5, Rye's hopes faded rapidly. Brief resistance came from Shahrukh Khan (16 off 6) and Harvey Otto (16), but wickets tumbled too frequently. The innings ended in the 26th over, with Joe Clarkson (2-7) cleaning up the tail.

A dominant display from Hailsham, led by Dunning's fireworks, after Tibble’s foundation and backed by disciplined bowling, brought their season to a strong close. Rye, having elected to bowl on a helpful surface, couldn’t maintain pressure with the ball and collapsed under the weight of a large chase.

Both teams had their moments in a high-stakes clash for 4th place, but it was Hailsham who showed the greater intent and execution when it mattered.

The S Lyons player of the match went to captain Tibble for a patient and disciplined knock.