Hailsham CC star Hainsworth deserves his own chapter in the club's annals

It was a sun-drenched afternoon of classic Sussex village cricket as Hailsham CC journeyed to Glynde for what proved to be a rollercoaster Sussex League Division 3 East encounter filled with big hits, crafty bowling and one monumental innings.

Hailsham skipper Jason Tibble won the toss chose to bowl first.

Glynde’s innings started with promise, but frequent wickets nipped momentum in the bud. Archie Burrows looked fluent early, crafting 18 before edging to Jake Hainsworth off Coughlan, while Archie Hall struggled to get going, departing for a scratchy 3.

Joe Adams offered resistance with a composed 25, but Glynde’s innings got a sudden jolt when Charlie Hobden swaggered to the crease and smashed 13 off just 4 balls – including two enormous sixes – before skying a catch to backward point.

Jake Hainsworth was MoM for Hailsham against Glynde

After a mid-innings slump, it was Charlie Silvester who lit up the ground with a blistering 61 off 53. Mixing classical strokes with some audacious power-hitting (including five sixes), he shepherded the tail and gave Glynde hope of a defendable total.

Matthew Blunt also hung in, batting 57 balls for 23 with monk-like patience. Hailsham’s bowlers shared the spoils: Andrew Anthony was the pick of the bunch with 3-27 in his 9, keeping it tight and nabbing key wickets. Coughlan with 3 wickets, while Ollie McDonald chipped in late to mop up the tail.

Chasing 189 under ever-so-slightly darkening skies, Hailsham’s innings was a mix of chaos, collapse, and ultimately, composure – all anchored by an innings to remember from Jake Hainsworth. Hainsworth was in vintage form, oozing calm while all around him crumbled. He played the anchor role to perfection, accumulating 91 from 107 balls with 11 boundaries and one six.

His cover drives were a thing of beauty, his footwork crisp and his patience invaluable as partners came and went. Ollie McDonald and Ciaran Peacock both fell cheaply, and when Jason Tibble joined them for just 1, Glynde smelled blood. At 43-3, the chase wobbled. Enter Tom McDonald, who combined with Hainsworth for a 108-run partnership that turned the match.

McDonald mixed cautious defence with powerful strokes, finishing with a solid 47 (including 2 sixes) before both he and Hainsworth fell in the space of three balls at 179 – suddenly reigniting Glynde's hopes.

Louis Barron produced a cracking spell, ending with 3-24 and nearly flipping the game on its head. But with only 10 runs needed and two wickets remaining, Andrew Anthony calmly stroked a boundary to settle nerves, and with James Bellett nudging them over the line, Hailsham held firm.

In a match defined by shifting tides, it was Hainsworth’s measured and mature 91 that made all the difference as he took the S Lyons Electrical player of the match award. A rock in a sea of tumbling wickets, his innings deserves its own chapter in the Hailsham annals.