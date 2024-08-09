Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There's news of Hastings Priory, Hailsham and Sidley in our latest local cricket round-up.

Hastings Priory slipped to a big defeat in their latest Sussex Premier League outing – but they are certainly not giving up hope of staying in the top division.

Priory went down by 247 runs on their long trip to Middleton – bowled out for 140 chasing the hosts’ huge 367-5.

They are in the top relegation spot – 28 points behind Bognor, the side they have to overtake for safety.

Hastings & St Leonards Priory CC in action at Horntye

But Tom Gillespie, who was skipper last weekend in Harry Scowen’s absence, says they are keeping their spirits up ahead of tomorrow’s Horntye clash with Three Bridges.

Gillespie said: “It was a really tough day. We asked Middleton to bat on a smallish ground that we knew would be hard to defend.

"It had worked for us at East Grinstead in similar conditions. They got through a good opening spell where chances didn’t quite fall our way, and after that we saw the best ball striking I’ve ever seen in club cricket from all their batters.

"Sean Heather and Harry Hovey were particularly devastating. They got 367 which is an enormous chase.

Diesel Hallett of Hailsham CC

"Their overseas player bowled very well up top and had great support, and we just could never get going with the bat.

"Partly fazed by the huge total and I think we probably lacked a clear plan.

"They’re a quality side and aren’t our direct competitors and have just proved to be a class above.

“So it was a very disappointing day but the side kept spirits up and we’re looking forward to playing at home with some key players back.”

Hailsham v East Dean

Sussex Div 4 East

This was an intense and action-packed match in which both teams showed determination and skill, but it was Hailsham who emerged victorious.

Hailsham elected to bat first, setting a challenging total of 273 for East Dean to chase.

The innings was spearheaded by a masterful performance from Jason Tibble, who scored a brilliant 64 off 63 balls.

He produced a flurry of boundaries – six fours and two sixes – and Matt Maritz and Ciaran Peacock provided solid support at the top of the order.

Maritz's 28 was curtailed by a sharp return catch by Joshua Varney, while Peacock's 40 anchored the innings.

Despite losing quick wickets in the middle overs, Hailsham found stability through Sully Hallett and James Bellett, who added crucial runs towards the end. Hallett was unbeaten on 39, while Bellett's 44 not out came from 39 deliveries.

East Dean's bowlers worked tirelessly, with Declan Skyrme, Ross Bird, and Joshua Varney each claiming two wickets.

Chasing 274, East Dean needed a strong start but faced immediate challenges. Hollie Young took three key wickets and put East Dean under pressure early.

Young's dismissal of both openers, Oly Ody (40) and Ross Bird (21), derailed East Dean's chase before it had momentum.

Ashley Deller-Merricks provided a glimmer of hope with a valiant 61 not out, including nine boundaries.

However, with wickets falling, East Dean's chase was stifled.

Diesel Hallett supported Hailsham’s cause with a clinical spell, taking 3-28, while Will Royall chipped in with two crucial wickets.

Despite Deller-Merricks' best efforts, East Dean fell short, managing 216-9.

Hailsham’s all-round performance, combining solid batting with effective bowling, secured a 57-run victory.

The match was a testament to Hailsham's depth and resilience, which boosts Hailsham's standing in the league and sets the stage for an exciting run-in. With five games left, they’re 21 points behind leaders Little Common Ramblers.

The player of the match was Diesel Hallett for an electric spell.​​​​​​​

East Dean & Friston 2nd v Sidley

Division 11 East (South)

Johnathan Haffenden scored his first century since returning to Sidley Cricket Club at the start of the season to set up their latest victory.

Batting at number six, Haffenden struck a superb 111 not out from 83 balls with 11 fours and two sixes in a 141-run win away to East Dean & Friston seconds on Saturday.

And his runs were much needed because Sidley were in a spot of bother at 41-4 when Haffenden came to the crease, despite Ian Vye having made 25 from 26 deliveries.

But Haffenden's knock, supported by 31 from 28 balls by son Louis Haffenden and Sabbir Ahmed's blistering 14-ball 32 not out, changed the complexion of the game completely.

It meant Sidley, batting first for the first time since the reverse fixture at the start of June, amassed 242-6 even though their innings was reduced to 35 overs following two rain delays.

Sidley's bowlers duly did the rest, reducing East Dean from 72-3 to 101 all out in 31.1 overs as the stumps were finally pulled out of the ground around 8.10pm.

Johnathan Haffenden capped an excellent all-round display with 3-16, Craig Ramsden took 3-29, Steve Ramsden 2-20 and Louis Haffenden 1-26.

Sidley, whose matchball sponsor was Wisdens, are back up to second, although third-placed Royal Hastings have a game in hand.

* Sidley's second team were left frustrated by the weather as their Division 12 East (South East) clash at home to Rye thirds was abandoned.

Sidley were 168-6 from 31.4 overs batting first, with Alex Povey (47 not out) and James Mott (22 not out) enjoying an unbroken partnership of 53, when rain stopped them in their tracks.

Peter Savage had earlier made 36 at the top of the order for Sidley, whose matchball sponsor was Coussens Cranes, while Toby Channon claimed three wickets for Rye.