Hastings & St Leonards Priory go into tomorrow’s final day of the Sussex Cricket League season knowing a win over Brighton & Hove will give them the Division 2 title – and promotion.

They have gone top at the ideal time – by winning away to previous long-time leaders Worthing last Saturday. Tom Gillespie’s team won by seven wickets to go ahead of Worthing, level on points. And with West Chiltington & Thakeham only nine points behind, any one of the three could still win the title – and any two could be promoted.

Worthing struggled throughout their innings on a rain-affected afternoon. Adam Barton, Seaver Cowley and Adam Page each took two wickets as Worthing ended on a 37-over total of 132-9. Hastings always looked in control in the reply and 44 not out from Dylan Woolley, 32 not out from Greg Devlin and 31 by Cowley got them home with five overs to spare.

Hastings skipper Gillespie said: “The game was an interesting one. We won the toss and elected to bowl, fortunate for us in the conditions. The wicket wasn’t easy but probably played a bit better than expected but the outfield was slow.

Hastings run out Harry Merritt-Blann at Worthing | Picture: Stephen Goodger

"We bowled pretty well and took wickets at regular intervals. They bowled well with the new ball, but we avoided losing early wickets. Dylan Woolley got really stuck in and was well supported by Seaver. Greg Devlin came in however and ended the game very quickly. Now we have a big game tomorrow at home to Brighton with a massive chance to secure the league and finish on a high.”

Crowhurst Park v West Chiltington & Thakenham

Sussex League Division 2

Crowhurst Park’s run-in to the end of the season was always going to be a tough ask against the top sides.

Hastings celebrate a breakthorugh on their way to beating Worthing | Picture: Stephen Goodger

In a rain-affected match, reduced to 24 overs, West Chilts were asked to bat first.

Charlie Woodgate (69) and Reuben Taylor (61) featured in a partnership of 77 to raise the tempo. Crows spin twins Nick Peters (2-32) and Matt Peters (2-26) provided relief aided by two stumpings by Jacob Watson, but could not prevent the home side posting a challenging target of 199.

In reply, Park needed to score at over eight an over and made a reasonable start but the first wicket fell at 43 with the unfortunate run-out of Jordan Shaw (15) Brad Payne (21) followed soon after.

Tom Powell (26) and Clive Tong (17) tried to build a launching pad. Matthew Constable made a blistering 60 off 24 balls but the innings closed 32 short. This result sees Park needing an unlikely set of results this week to stay in Division 2.

Hailsham Cricket Club saw defeats for their 1st XI and 2nd XI at the weekend as high-quality opposition proved too powerful in drizzly conditions.

The 1st XI hosted Mayfield in a clash of Division 4 East promotion candidates on a damp looming day at Western Road. After a delayed toss, Mayfield won it and Hailsham were put into bat on a track that certainly held some moisture in it.

Ciaran Peacock and Jason Tibble opened the batting, and it wasn’t long before conditions became unfavourable, as the wind pushed in the rain and made things rather unpleasant. It was a time for grit and determination, with both players hitting some nice shots before Peacock was bowled by a lovely delivery from Mayfield skipper Ben Cobb for 11.

Simon Dunning came and went for a quickfire 17, alongside Matt Dawber and Tibble. Hailsham began to reel and eventually, the floodgates opened, with the Mayfield bowlers running through the Hailsham middle order as the hosts slumped to 84 all out.

Miracles were needed for Hailsham in response, and early signs were that they might just get it. Andrew Anthony and James Bellett made the new ball talk, and Anthony struck the off-peg with the second ball of the innings, with Bellett following up from the other end shortly after.

When Anthony snicked his second wicket to Dawber at first slip, Mayfield were sitting precariously at 21-3. Despite the early onslaught, the experience of Michael White and the brute power of Mayfield’s overseas Nawodya Wijayakumara steadied the ship and made an awkward chase look comfortable.

The pair reached the 84 required runs in 17.1 overs, giving Mayfield a seven-wicket win. It was a tough day for Hailsham, but with second-placed Portslade still just eight points ahead in the table, all focus goes onto the visit to Eastbourne 2nd XI on Saturday to finish the season on a high.

Down in Division 6 East, the Hailsham 2nd XI faced their final away game of 2023 with a trip to the formidable Tunbridge Wells 3rd XI. Hailsham would bat first, with Rob Wilkinson and Billy Hobden leading the charge.

The day did not start well for the visitors; wickets fell thick and fast, not least due to the volatile wicket and tight lines bowled by a ruthless opening bowling partnership. Hobden departed and was soon followed by Ralph Figgins, Sully Hallett and Harry Chatfield to leave the score at 30-4.

With an attritional philosophy, Wilkinson (18) and Stan Garbett (19) – the latter only taking twenty deliveries to get off the mark – attempted to steady the veering Hailsham path. Once the pair had been dismissed, captain Lewis Williams put on a much-needed 39, aided by an aggressive cameo from Shibin Abraham (16).

The innings closed with a smattering of contributions from the bottom order, but Hailsham were bowled out for 146 with just two balls left of the 40 overs. While rain delayed the re-start, the sun eventually cast its rays on what promised to be a competitive innings.

Hailsham could not have gotten off to a better start, with opening batsmen P D Nickols and Tim Luckhurst out for ducks to Coughlan (2-33) and Ethan Dawber (1-19). Tunbridge Wells rebuilt in the middle overs, but Hollie Young (2-18) led Hailsham’s bowling attack to a great response in the latter half of the innings, assisted by Hobden (1-25).

Hailsham fought to the bitter end, exemplified by some good examples of fielding including a Dawber catch at mid-wicket, where he sprung at full stretch to end the innings of Oliver Daniels, who surely thought his thunderous on-drive bore no risk. Despite these valiant efforts, the batting side continued to syphon off runs and reached their revised target of 138 from 30.4 overs.

Hailsham’s efforts with the ball, however, showed quality that should encourage them going forward, while Williams’ positive and clean 39 was another highlight to win him the EF Education Player of the Match. The 2nd XI finish their season with a home fixture against bottom-of-the-table Bexhill 2nd XI this weekend, so will be hoping to go out on a high.

Crowhurst Park 2nd v Willingdon 1st

In reply to Willingdon’s slightly flattering 179 all out there was a masterclass of batting by Crows legend Martin Barry (106*).

With support from skipper Joe Lovell (35) Barry despatched the ball to all parts, reaching his century and winnig the match with a massive six.

Earlier Willingdon elected to bat first but found runs in short supply.

James Bunday (3-16) got early wickets. At 53-4 Ryan Packman (92*) came in and elevated the visitors with the help of Danny Craven (16).

Other successful Crows bowlers were Joe Lovell (3-27), Vickas Kuma (2-24) and Josh Barraclough and Seb Osmond, who took a wicket apiece.

Sidley CC enjoyed a convincing victory in their last game at Sandhurst Recreation Ground.

The club's first team won by seven wickets at home to Little Common Ramblers thirds in Division 11 East (South).

Future home matches will be played at Sidley's new home of St Mary's Rec.

Sidley said farewell in style by bowling Ramblers out for 75 in 25.4 overs, with eight visiting batters dismissed without scoring.

In fact, Ramblers - who chased 289 to win June's reverse fixture - were 0-4 at one stage before Ben White (37) and Jon Wheeler (17no) steered them to respectability.

Cavan O'Connor (4-11), Craig Ramsden (2-13), Steve Ramsden (2-5) and Gopinath Sellappan (1-39) were Sidley's wicket-takers.

Sidley reached their modest target in 19.1 overs, with Chris Hunnisett (25no), Harry Little (15) and Jackson Jesupatham (13) scoring the bulk of the runs.

Sidley are one of five teams covered by just six points heading into the final day in the race for the second promotion place.

They travel to Seaford thirds need to win and outdo Willingdon seconds.