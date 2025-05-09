Hastings Priory, Crowhurst Park and Little Common Ramblers set for Sussex League start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sussex Cricket League season has begun – although it’s not until tomorrow that top local sides get stuck into their league openers.

Last weekend brought T20 Cup action for some – and Little Common Ramblers were among sides celebrating success in their first competitive match.

After winning the toss and electing to bat at Eastbourne, a great knock of 84 not out by Malcolm Johnson helped Ramblers to 181 for four.

He was well supported by 33 from Kaleb Auld and Mark Hopkinson’s 31 not out at the end as they set their higher-placed hosts a stiff target.

Ramblers celebrate a wicket in final match of 2024 season vs East Dean

Eastbourne could not keep up with the rate and ended on 121 for six after their 20 overs.

Auld completed a fantastic all-round display by taking 2-9 and there was a wicket apiece for Varun Khullar and Harvey Jack.

Ramblers begin their Sussex League Division 3 East campaign tomorrow away to Rye.

In the same division, Crowhurst Park host Glynde and Beddingham.

In Division 2, Hastings Priory – who did not have a cup game last weekend – make their bow away to Preston Nomads twos.

Harry Scowen’s team are looking to return to the Sussex Premier after relegation at the end of last season.

As reported, they have brought in Shawn Johnson from Bexhill and Freddie Hulbert (a former Priory player) from Linden Park.

They hope these experienced, talented all-rounders will add depth and quality to the squad.