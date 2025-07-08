Hastings Priory CC’s promotion bid faltered with an ‘annoying’ five-wicket defeat at St James.

Harry Scowen’s team reached 202-5 in 45.2 overs in the Sussex League Division 2 clash before declaring – with keeper Greg Devlin scoring a wonderful 110 not out.

St James reached the target in 42.3 overs thanks largely to 50 apiece from Toby Pullan and Sam Cooper. Seaver Cowley and Adam Page took two wickets each for Priory.

Hastings remain second but are 34 points behind leaders West Chiltington and only a point in front of St James.

Scowen said: “It was a difficult game where unfortunately we were second best for the most part.

"A slightly different batting order was down to me having a broken thumb, and unfortunately again we found ourselves four down for not enough.

"Tom Gillespie and Greg Devlin began the rebuild, Greg counter-attacking and playing beautifully. He was joined by Seaver Cowley and Greg went on to make a brilliant 110 not out and Seaver 33 not out.

"I decided that declaring once we reached 200 (maximum batting points) and giving ourselves more overs to try to bowl St James out was the right thing to do after both sides had lost five overs each due to the rain.

"Unfortunately, this did not pay off. We did not bowl well enough on a pitch that had something in it for everyone, St James eventually chasing it down five down with a few overs to spare.

"It was an annoying result but perhaps gives us the kick up the backside we need going into the second half of the season. We now face Preston Nomads twos at Horntye Saturday where we hope to bounce back with 30 points.”