Haywards Heath and Cuckfield go head to head this weekend with both eyeing Sussex Premier Division glory after good starts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heath are joint top in their first season back in the top flight after promotion from Division 2 – while 2023 champions Cuckfield are mid-table after one win and one loss.

Cuckfield are the hosts for Saturday’s Mid Sussex derby which looks set to be a close one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath will be especially delighted by their start to the campaign, having gone joint top with Horsham and Three Bridges thanks to a 37-run win at home to East Grinstead.

Haywards Heath CC's walking wounded

Josh Frame scored 64 and new overseas star Umar Amin 61 in Heath’s innings of 257.

Kieran Finnegan hit 53 in the reply but skipper Callum Smith’s 5-63 led the way as Heath bowled them out for 220.

Smith said: “We’re delighted with the start. It was a strange day with two of our lads going down injured and both sent off to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had lost young Ollie Moore last week at Roffey, then on Saturday, Charlie Rutter dislocated his knee running a single and Josh Frame dislocated his shoulder while fielding. East Grinstead were very good and allowed us two sub fielders.

Two matches in one at Cuckfield CC - picture by Martin Denyer

“New singing Josh had added momentum to our innings after good foundations set by Umar and Anish Padilkar.

“In their reply, Jethro Menzies set the tone with 10 overs up top taking 2-17 and we managed to squeeze the middle overs and always kept Grinstead behind the rate. I managed to sneak a cheeky five wickets – and beers were had!”

Cuckfield went to Horsham and stand-in skipper Ben Candfield elected to bowl first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They took regular wickets but Nick Oxley’s superb 107 not out took Horsham to 243-8. Sam Candfield and Henry Rogers each took two wickets.

Plenty of Cuckfield batsmen got in but none reached 50. Brad Gayer scored 48, Rogers 37, Jake Gibson 36, Ben Candfield 22 and Harry Streak 21 but Cuckfield fell just short and were bowled out for 222.

We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.

Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/