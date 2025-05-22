Haywards Heath and Cuckfield set for intriguing Sussex Premier League derby
Heath are joint top in their first season back in the top flight after promotion from Division 2 – while 2023 champions Cuckfield are mid-table after one win and one loss.
Cuckfield are the hosts for Saturday’s Mid Sussex derby which looks set to be a close one.
Heath will be especially delighted by their start to the campaign, having gone joint top with Horsham and Three Bridges thanks to a 37-run win at home to East Grinstead.
Josh Frame scored 64 and new overseas star Umar Amin 61 in Heath’s innings of 257.
Kieran Finnegan hit 53 in the reply but skipper Callum Smith’s 5-63 led the way as Heath bowled them out for 220.
Smith said: “We’re delighted with the start. It was a strange day with two of our lads going down injured and both sent off to hospital.
We had lost young Ollie Moore last week at Roffey, then on Saturday, Charlie Rutter dislocated his knee running a single and Josh Frame dislocated his shoulder while fielding. East Grinstead were very good and allowed us two sub fielders.
“New singing Josh had added momentum to our innings after good foundations set by Umar and Anish Padilkar.
“In their reply, Jethro Menzies set the tone with 10 overs up top taking 2-17 and we managed to squeeze the middle overs and always kept Grinstead behind the rate. I managed to sneak a cheeky five wickets – and beers were had!”
Cuckfield went to Horsham and stand-in skipper Ben Candfield elected to bowl first.
They took regular wickets but Nick Oxley’s superb 107 not out took Horsham to 243-8. Sam Candfield and Henry Rogers each took two wickets.
Plenty of Cuckfield batsmen got in but none reached 50. Brad Gayer scored 48, Rogers 37, Jake Gibson 36, Ben Candfield 22 and Harry Streak 21 but Cuckfield fell just short and were bowled out for 222.
We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.
Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/