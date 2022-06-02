Haywards Heath Cricket Club celebrates 125 years - picture special

The event was all club members and the local community and there was plenty of fun and food to be had.

On the day there was an Inter colts tournament in the morning followed by an Inter Club T20 from 12noon until 3pm before Haywards Heath took on Burgess Hill in a T20 from 4pm.

Here are some pictures from the day.

1. Haywards Heath Cricket Club celebrates 125 years Haywards Heath Cricket Club celebrates 125 years Photo: Mark Dunford Photo Sales

2. Haywards Heath Cricket Club celebrates 125 years Haywards Heath Cricket Club celebrates 125 years Photo: Mark Dunford Photo Sales

3. Haywards Heath Cricket Club celebrates 125 years Haywards Heath Cricket Club celebrates 125 years Photo: Mark Dunford Photo Sales

4. Haywards Heath Cricket Club celebrates 125 years Haywards Heath Cricket Club celebrates 125 years Photo: Mark Dunford Photo Sales