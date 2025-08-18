Haywards Heath CC suffered a rare bad day at the crease as they lost to relegation battlers Ifield in the Sussex Premier League – but Cuckfield enjoyed a win that should go a long way to ensuring they stay up.

Heath ended well beaten at bottom side Ifield.

After asking to bat on what looked a tired pitch, Heath were in big trouble early at 40-4 and then 60-6.

Skipper Callum Smith, with 51, batted through and gained some valuable lower order support to post what looked a competitive score of 162.

Cuckfield celebrate success earlier in the season - picture by Martin Denyer

Heath looked like they had Ifield in real trouble at 36-4 with Jonny Phelps taking three wickets, but on a pitch that appeared to get better Mike Norris’ 55 and the aggressive Usman Khan, 84, took Ifield to a vital victory as they look to avoid the drop.

Heath remain fifth with three games to go and will look to bounce back next up at home to Preston Nomads.

Cuckfield are seventh after winning a low-scoring game of their own – prevailing by two wickets away to Middleton.

The home team eleected to bat first but Sam Hardwicke (3-25) and Jake Gibson (3-34) put Cuckfield in charge and helped bowl them out for 166.

Jonny Phelps took three wickets for Heath

It was no straightforward reply but George Galbraith-Gibbons with 51, supported by Joe Cambridge (34) and Gibson (29no), led the visitors to victory with two wickets in hand. Sean Heather took 3-21 for the hosts.

Cuckfield are 43 points clear of the bottom two, who go down, and are home to Three Bridges this weekend.