Haywards Heath lose to reigning champions despite century from overseas star

Umar Amin hit a century for Haywards Heath against Preston Nomads / Michael Bradley/AFP via Getty Images

Haywards Heath suffered a seven-wicket defeat to reigning Premier Division champions Preston Nomads despite a century from overseas star Umar Amin.

Heath were put into bat at a very hot Preston Nomads.

Jonny Phelps and Jethro Menzies opened up and Menzies (3) was on his way back mis timing a pull shot. Umar Amin joined Phelps and things were relatively clam until Phelps (27) “nicked off” to a wide one. Sadly for Heath the middle order again failed to perform and were soon 77 for 5 with all wickets falling to poor shot selection/execution.

Guy Moore (22) supported Amin and started to build nicely when Moore was caught by another excellent catch by veteran and ex-Heath player Stuart Faith. Other than Joe Maskell (22), Amin was running out of partners but expertly navigated the strike with the tail to reach an imperious century consisting of 5 fours and 5 maximums. The lower order were undone by the excellent variation bowling of Archie Lenham who finished with 5 for 51 (including four LBW’s). Heath finished on 212.

With Ollie Moore unavailable Heath opened up with Menzies and Phelps and Dan Phillips and Bartosh-Short applied pressure from the start and took the score to 76 before Frame got Phillips (34).

Straight after skipper Callum Smith got Batosh-Short (35) and Heath had a glimmer of hope. However this was short lived as Khan and Lenham continued to dominate the ball. Smith rotated his bowlers trying to find another breakthrough which eventually came on 193 when Charlie McDonald Amey bowled Khan for 54. Soon after the game was up when Lenham took the player of the match award with an unbeaten 65,

Although Heath will be under no allusions how tough the Premier League is and although still 5th will be looking at those below them with a big game next week when Bognor are the visitors to Clair Park.