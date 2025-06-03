Jonny Phelps was the bowling hero for Heath in their win over Middleton

Haywards Heath CC moved up to third in the Sussex Premier League with a 13-run win in a low scoring affair versus Middleton at Clair Park.

Having won the toss Heath lost wickets regularly to sloppy shots and tight accurate bowling for the visitors.

Only overseas player Umar Amin with 35 and skipper Callum Smith, 28, applied themselves on a surface which gave the bowlers some encouragement.

When Heath were finally all out for 151 the total seemed 50 runs short of par. Middleton’s bowlers were all economical with Bedja (4 for 29) and Baily (1 for 16 off his 10) being the stand-outs in an all-round well-disciplined attack.

Chippingdale batting in their loss at Burgess Hill - picture by Phil Dennett

With Heath staring down the barrel skipper Smith turned to his main bowlers Jonny Phelps and Jethro Menzies to open up.

Middleton were soon in trouble at 36 for 4 as Phelps took all wickets to fall.

The visitors rallied and on 76 looked on course to take the game away from the visitors when Joe Maskell took the prize wicket of Sean Heather.

Howell and Bedja again looked like they were taking the game away from Heath when Phelps was bought back to bowl his one final over and bowled Bedja for 37 off 22 balls to open the door again at 117 for 6.

Smith then bought back Menzies and turned to Amin, who then quickly wrapped up the innings with two wickets apiece to leave Middleton 13 runs short.

Phelps was the star with the ball taking 5 for 23 in his 10 overs.

In the Sussex Premier League, Cuckfield lost by 26 runs at East Grinstead.

Karan Banker and Jake Edwards struck 50s for EG as Nick Patterson took 3-41, the hosts totalling 283-8.

Despite 53 from Chris Mole and 50 from Henry Rogers in the reply, Cuckfield were all out for 257.

There was thrilling cricket at St John's Park. Division 3 West bottom side Chippingdale, who had lost every match so far, reached an imposing total of 271 for 2 in 45 overs against Burgess Hill.

Burgess Hill (H Wickwar 61, L Mamoany 79) passed the total in the last over, winning by four wickets in 44.5 overs and sending them top of the table.

Burgess Hill took 30 points and Chippingdale 13. Hill are top with 103 points from four matches, the same as second-placed Pagham.