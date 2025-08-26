Haywards Heath still need to make sure of survival after loss to Preston Nomads

Haywards Heath CC lost their unbeaten home record in a defeat to Preston Nomads – and still need a few points to be certain of staying in the Sussex Premier League.

The game started reasonably well for Heath with Jonny Phelps looking in fine touch and despatching Harry Eastman for three boundaries in his first over.

However Heath soon were in serious trouble. Jethro Menzies was adjudged LBW to Nav Patel (1) to a full toss and Eastman managed to get a ball to bounce from a length and Phelps (18) gloved one behind.

Josh Frame (0) and skipper Callum Smith (1) were soon back in the hutch and at 24/4 Heath an early finish was on the cards. Umar Amin and Joe Warwick Maskell dug in and repaired the damage in part.

But Amin played a loose shot, chipping to mid-wicket for 24. Maskell continued to play a gutsy innings and saw further support come and go quickly with Ben Matthew (4(. Ollie Moore (3) and Chris Blunt (4) leaving Heath 110-8.

Sixteen-year-old Percy Morris joined Maskell and the pair batted maturely and started to build a completive total on a track which was proving to be more and more bowler friendly.

Morris (25) and Maskell (66) finally fell leaving Heath with a reasonable total of 170. Nomads bowled well all round with Eastman taking 3 for 39, Patel 2 for 39, Dan Ibrahim 2 for 22 and Callam Fowler 2 for 17. Credit to James McKemey who snaffled five catches,

In reply Jaedyn Bartosh-Short and Dan Phillips batted aggressively against Heath’s Raf Gul and Ollie Moore. Gul removed Philipps (9) and at 37 for1 Nomads never looked in any trouble. However Smith soon turned to his spin and that of Jonny Phekps and Josh Frame and soon the squeeze was on.

Phelps was getting the ball to turn and bounced took the quick wickets of Bartosh-Short (47), Joe Musto (0) and the prize one of Ibrahim (18, )who was deceived in the flight and was superbly stumped by Matthew – 89 for 4, game on.

Frame kept the Nomads batters guessing with his variations and again wickets fell quickly with all four to Frame. At 128-8 the game looked up.

But Nav Patel and Lewis Wells dug in and Smith juggled his bowlers again as they started to expertly pick up singles. Umar Amin was introduced and he was bowling at a lively pace and with 20 runs still needed he found the edge of Wells bat and Smith shelled one at second slip which went for four.

The Nomads pair were pretty set and continued to run well as Heath’s fielding started to look ragged. The game was soon up and Heath lost by two wickets, a first home defeat. Frame with 4 for 38 and Phelps with 3 for 16 were Heath’s stand-out bowlers.

Heath are still not mathematically safe and travel to bottom side Bognor this week looking to pick up enough points to maintain their Premier League status.