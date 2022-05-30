Haywards Heath suffer first defeat of the season as West Chiltington impress

Ollie Bailey took 3-56 for Haywards Heath

Heath lost toss and were asked to bowl first and Jonny Phelps clean bowled Morne Louw with his first delivery.

Skipper Smith rotated his bowlers in attempt to gain some control on the impressive batting of Hugo Gillespie and Louis Storey but Heath bowled inconsistently and were not allowed to settle into any rhythm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillespie fell to Phelps for a well-made 46 (102 for 2) before 17-year-old Charlie Tear, Sussex’s newly signed pro came to the crease and showed intent straight away hitting skipper Smith for a huge 6. He and the excellent Storey kept the run rate at near seven and over when Phelps struck again clean bowing Tear for 29 and the score on 179 for 3. Storey went to a well-deserved superb century but soon fell to skipper Smith with a well-judged catch on the boundary by Ollie Bailey, who took 3-56. The visitors finished on 284.

In reply Heath had a disastrous reply with Phelps falling for no score in the first over LBW to the disciplined bowling of Gillespie. Although James Caddick and Ben Matthew looked assured at the wicket the visitors bowled with patience and discipline and Heath could not find the boundaries. Ben Matthew (24) and James Caddick fell within three runs of each other and were struggling at 61 for 3 before that became 104 for 8. Sam Parsons (39no) and Jemuel Cabey (24no) batted sensibly to gain an additional 3 batting points to take the score to 166 for 8 at the close.