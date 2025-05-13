Skipper Callum Smith reflected on Haywards Heath’s thrilling and winning return to the Sussex Premier League and said: It was like an IPL game!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the game of the day on the opening weekend of Premier fixtures as Haywards Heath – back in the top division after promotion last year – amassed 355-8 at Roffey with Johnny Phelps getting 129 – in his first league game after returning to Heath… from Roffey.

But Heath were made to swaet and won by only ONE RUN in a thrilling finish as the home side got to 354.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Heath overseas star Umar Amin was the other big run-maker, scoring 84 to support Phelps, while Jethro Menzies struck 21.

Callum Smith and Jonny Phelps

In the Roffey reply, Matt Davies scored 105 and fellow opener Theo Rivers 54 but they lost wickets as the run rate remained high – only to come as close as you could imagine to pulling off the win.

Phelps took 3-62, Smith 2-75 and Josh Frame 2-39.

Smith said: “We were delighted to get off the mark with a win – it was a fantastic game of cricket and Jonny Phelps after returning from Roffee had a little point to prove.

"We were very much in the driving seat at half-time after posting 355 but with conditions very much in batsmen’s favour it was always going to be tough to defend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They needed 127 off the last 10 and they got it to needing 11 off the last. It was like an IPL game! Hero of the day Jonny Phelps held his nerve with the ball to see us home by one run.

"We’re at home to EG next week looking to build on a strong start!”