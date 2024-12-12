Sam Henderson has been appointed Roffey CC captain to succeed long-serving skipper Matt Davies.

Henderson told the County Times: “It’s a privilege and nice to be trusted. I put my name down for the opportunity, just in hope without any real expectation.

"My first objective is to create a winning environment – we all want the same thing and my aim is to build a team that really wants to win.

"We’ve had tremendous success in the past – winning the Sussex Premier League six times in nine years, with impressive cup runs – now we’re in the process of re-building, without star players, but with some excellent young talent coming through.”

Flashback to when Sam Henderson made his Roffey CC first XI debut | Submitted picture

Although just 19 years old, regular Horsham YMCA FC midfielder Henderson is already an experienced cricketer with a number of representative games under his belt.

And, captaining Roffey under-nines in 2014, he pulled off an astonishing five wickets in five consecutive balls in the same over. His debut for the Roffey first team as a 14-yea- old was equally spectacular: coming in to bat at 100-7 at Mayfield with the side still requiring well over 100 and looking doomed, he calmly scored an unbeaten 82 from 89 balls, shepherding Roffey home to win by one wicket, and – subsequently - another Championship.

Davies, who also became captain at a young age, and will be continuing as a key player, told us: “Sam is really looking forward to taking over. We’ll be starting nets in the New Year, have got a couple of new players and are exploring the possibility of signing an overseas.”