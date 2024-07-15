Hofmann takes five in big Horley win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will Hofmann took his first five-wicket haul outside age-group cricket as Horley’s Development XI enjoyed a massive 160-run win at Felbridge and Sunnyside on Sunday to take a commanding position at the top of Surrey Trust League Tier Two East.

Horley were asked to bat first and Ryan Bunn and Richard Waddington put on 50 for the first wicket before Bunn was caught by Ben Green off Tom Worrall for 30 in the ninth over. Waddington followed for 22 six overs later, bowled by Worrall, then Ben Stewart and Manny Johns put on 68 for the third wicket, setting Horley up for a big total.

Stewart was bowled by Freddie Pollard for 46, including four fours, but Johns then enjoyed another long partnership, this time with Jon Barnett. They kept the scoreboard racing, going from 145-3 to 224-4 by the time Barnett was out, caught by Will Bramwell off Green. Barnett’s 44 included two sixes and four fours.

Johns finally fell for 52 (five fours) and Horley finished on an excellent total of 243-6 from their 40 overs.

Will Hofmann took five wickets for Horley.

Felbridge lost their first wicket in the third over of the reply, with Joseph Keetley caught by Hofmann off skipper Luke Smith, who had installed him at gulley a couple of balls earlier. Evan Grimwood was bowling well at the other end, with no reward.

Alex Field came on as first change and removed the other opener, the dangerous Josh Scott, who had made 144 for Felbridge 1st XI last month. He mis-timed a shot from Field’s second ball and found Waddington at cover. Field continued to bowl well and went for just seven runs from his five overs.

Ben Davies (1-4) took the next wicket, bowling Bramwell, and Felbridge struggled on to the drinks interval at 20 overs, scoring very slowly.

In the first over after drinks, 17-year-old Hofmann struck three times to take the guts out of the innings. Ross Meehan was caught by Davies off the first ball, and Green hit the next delivery straight to Irfaan Baksh. The left-arm spinner's hat-trick ball brought a big lbw shout which was turned down by umpire Steve Hofmann – Will’s dad – but Barney Maynard only lasted two more balls as Hofmann bowled him from the fifth ball of the over.

Felbridge were reeling at 68-6 after 21 overs and soon it was 71-7 as Baksh trapped Freddie Pollard lbw.

Hofmann took his fourth wicket, caught by Smith, in the 27th over, Baksh (2-8) picked up his second in the next over – again caught by Smith – and Hofmann wrapped up the match in the 29th over, bowling Alex Parker to finish with figures of 5-25 from 6.4 overs. Felbridge were all out for 83.

Horley are 14 points ahead of nearest rivals East Grinstead at the top of the table with a game in hand, and 25 ahead of third-placed Merstham, who have played one game fewer.