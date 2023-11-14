Hollie and Karen are the big winners at Hailsham Cricket Club

Hailsham Cricket Club Celebrated a successful season at Wellshurst Golf Club with over 100 members in attendance at the dinner and dance evening.

A whole host of awards were given out across the evening for the variety of different teams the club runs.

The big two awards were won by Hollie Young who walked away with the Players Player award for her 599 runs and 47 wickets across the 2023 season.

Karen Skinner took home the Club Person of the year award for spearheading the charity of the year process and raising 3k for seven local primary schools.

The Hailsham Roses | Picture: HCC

The food was superb as usual and DJ Leepy and the photobooth kept the members entertained long into the night.

Some exciting plans for the short- and medium-term future of the club are currently happening, and we look forward to the start of the 2024 season with huge amounts of optimism.

As usual we are actively looking to recruit new players of all ages and abilities to play Saturday league, Ladies 40 over or the shorter Sussex Slam version of the game.

