Horley and Outwood Ladies win Sussex Cricket Foundation Women’s Hard Ball Indoor League

The cricket clubs of Horley and Outwood are celebrating their first trophy of 2023 as the Horley & Outwood Ladies team won the Sussex Cricket Foundation Women’s Hard Ball Indoor League, with a fabulous performance in the final against Steyning on Saturday, 25 March.

The Horley Ladies section, which established in 2019 and is now combined with Outwood CC ladies, had not entered this competition before. They remained unbeaten throughout their five matches, which were all played from January to March in the indoor school at the 1st Central County Ground, in Hove. On their way to the final, Horley & Outwood defeated St Andrews CC (Burgess Hill), Hurstpierpoint CC, St James Montefiore and Billingshurst.

The final against Steyning was a closely-fought affair. Horley & Outwood batted first in the 10-overs-a-side match, and strong batting performances by Ella Gouldsborough, Charlotte Gouldsborough and Cheryl Douglas enabled them to post a good target of 101.

When Steyning replied, Ella Gouldsborough’s opening bowling was strong and fast, which did not allow the opposition to settle. Straight and steady bowling by Jane Pancheva, Nihara Keteepte-Cook and Martha Spalding then consolidated Horley & Outwood’s hold on the innings. Superb keeping by Douglas and excellent fielding by Charlotte Gouldsborough and Keteepte-Cook prevented many extras and helped restrict Steyning to a total of 84, giving Horley & Outwood a 17-run win.

Horley and Outwood Ladies celebrate their league win

Thanks to starting training in January, all the Horley & Outwood players brought what they learnt in practise to the league matches and showed great discipline in the field and put in very consistent bowling and batting performances throughout.

