It was déjà vu for Horley's 1st XI at Effingham as the home side beat them by hitting a six in the last over in this Surrey Championship Division Five match, just like last season.

Horley were put in and Effingham's ability to get wickets at key moments meant they eked out a sub-optimal 213 from 55 overs. Openers Regan Derham (22) and Dave Dyer had 41 on the board in the sixth over when Derham was bowled by Anthony Brown from a good ball that deviated off the seam.

Ant Puttick soon followed, and Nathan Baily and Dyer were then dropped in the same over before Baily (9) was brilliantly caught and bowled by Anthony Brown, who then bowled Dyer, making it 72-4Jon Barnett came to the crease and hit one notable six that thwacked the sightscreen, but was bowled by Dominic Brown for 17 shortly after, trying to hit the ball to Mars.

Ben Davies (72) was anchoring the innings but the scoring rate had dropped and Luke Smith was unlucky to be out to a really good catch by Anthony Brown off Craig Hayward’s bowling.

Dan Sired took five wickets for the Horley 2nd XI

After drinks, Alex Cooper bowled Will Taylor and Guy Derham was caught off Hayward to make it 157-8, but Davies reached his 50 off 112 balls. The last ten overs saw Adam Stephenson in partnership with Davies and they finished on 32 not out and 72 not out respectively.

Effingham had 45 offers to reach 214 and initially seemed to be batting for a draw, with Benji Thomas out for a duck, caught by Smith off Taylor and Cameron Walters following for 24, caught by Puttick off Davies (4-47). In the 13th over Regan Derham reacted very quickly to a hard drive by Harrison Green off Davies and caught the ball at the second attempt. Edward Cooper was then out to another very good catch by Derham on the cover boundary off Taylor and in came Jordan Bond to join G Griffiths with the score on 61-4.

A century partnership followed with some hard hitting especially by Bond (58 not out) until Griffiths (42) was bowled by Davies. In the 39th over Puttick was unable to hang on to a very difficult chance, low to his right, when Effingham wanted 41 off six overs.

Bond was finally well caught for 85 by Smith with three overs to go but the target was now well within range and a huge six by Chris Fewson (27 not out) got Effingham to 214-6 from 44.3 overs.

Horley 2nds played a friendly against Greater London and Hampshire CC and under-15s player Dan Sired took his first five wicket haul in senior cricket as Horley won by eight wickets.

Horley were asked to field first, Sired struck early to bowl one of the openers but Horley had to work hard for the next wicket as a 70 run partnership blossomed.

Jorell Wildman then got the breakthrough from a good catch by Max Davie for the first of his two dismissals.

Wickets then fell regularly with runs not flowing. Sired came back for a second spell and was destructive as he took four more wickets – three bowled and one caught by Ben Stewart – to finish with figures of seven overs, five wickets for just 25 runs. Andrew Thomas and Max Heise took a wicket each and Max Davie picked up a caught and bowled as GL&HCC were bowled out for 148.

Horley’s chase, just like last week, got off to a flyer with Harry Grimwood and Toby Davie playing some fantastic drives, whilst continuing to smash the bad balls for four. Davie was the first to reach 50 from just 39 balls and he then retired not out. Grimwood followed to 50 shortly after, before being bowled on 54 from 55 balls.

Horley then finished the chase just two down in 23.2 overs, with Richard Waddington and Andrew Reid seeing them home.

Horley played this friendly as Warlingham had conceded their league game early in the week due to unavailability of players. Horley should be back in Surrey 2nd XI League Division One action next Saturday, at Effingham.

Horley 3rd XI remain unbeaten and top of the Sussex League Division 11 West (North) after a four-wicket win at Broadbridge Heath, featuring a fine innings of 60 not out from Ryan Bunn.

Horley were asked to bowl first but an incredible opening spell from Evan Grimwood and captain Kieran Childs gave them a strong start, and an early wicket, caught behind by Dirk Douglas off Childs. They kept the run rate low, setting up the first change of Ollie Millard and Darren Croft perfectly, and the latter took the second wicket, caught and bowled.

With all bowlers efficiently holding down their end and Rob Rigby taking the third wicket, Broadbridge Heath scored 200 from their 40 overs.

Horley’s openers, Josh Mason (18) and Childs (16) put on a quick 41, but then came a collapse as they were reduced to 78-5.

This left Rigby and Bunn at the crease, needing to secure the innings. They put together a terrific partnership of 66 before Rigby (30) came to an unfortunate end, but Millard joined Bunn to try to bring home the win.The teenagers joined forces for an amazing 62-run match-winning partnership to take Horley to 206-6 with eight overs to spare. Bunn finishing on 60 not out, including five fours and five sixes, and Millard was 14 not out.

Horley Under-14s enjoyed back-to-back wins, at Kenley in the Surrey Junior Cricket Championship Tier Two (East) on Thursday and against South Nutfield at Copthorne in the first round of the Plate on Friday.Looking for their first win of the season, Horley elected to bat at Kenley. Opener Ryan Smith saw several partners come and go before retiring not out on 41, including six fours. Finley Jakins helped boost the total to 116-6, adding 16.

Horley were lively in the field with wickets falling to Alex Mutton, Nathan Oliver and William Basting, who also took a catch. Henrick Cook claimed two wickets with a catch by Mutton and a stumping by Edward Rhodes. Everyone’s exceptional effort in the field restricted Kenley to 89-8 from 20 overs, giving Horley a 27-run win.