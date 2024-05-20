Horley flying high after win at Effingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horley Cricket Club's three Saturday men's teams all won at the weekend, leaving the 1sts and 2nds joint top of their league tables and the 3rds in second spot.

There was a considerable amount of satisfaction for Horley 1st XI as they beat Effingham – often a bogey team – by six wickets, propelling them to joint top of Surrey Championship Division Five.

Effingham lost two early wickets, one to Guy Derham and the other to Will Taylor when the score was on 29. The outfield at Effingham’s Calburn Cricket Field was very slow, making it difficult to score boundaries without considerable power in the shot, but Effingham edged very slowly towards the 100 mark. When Irfaan Baksh bowled Joe Roberts, the score had reached 99-3 but by then 35 overs had been used up.

With only 15 overs left, six wickets fell at regular intervals – Charlie Robins, Ben Davies and Adam Stephenson all took one each – and Effingham finished on 136-9 after 50 overs, with Davies running out Ollie Tebbitts and Anthony Brown with the last two balls of the innings. Harrison Green top scored for Effingham with a creditable 50.

Luke Smith was Horley's man of the match at Effingham

One would have thought that 137 was easily gettable, but Regan Derham was out lbw in the first over and Richard Waddington was bowled with the score on seven. The total had reached 28 when Davies (8) very unluckily played on and the incoming batsman Ant Puttick smacked a free hit for four into the car park but then skied one and was out caught at square leg.

That made the score 40-4 and suddenly Horley’s task looked a lot more difficult. Luke Smith then joined CP Singh, who looked every bit an accomplished player, having time and placement, so valuable to a batsman.

The Horley sixth-former and the overseas player combined well, playing safely and taking ones and twos and the occasional four until the target hove into view.

The 100 came up in the 35th over and Singh then set about the Effingham bowlers. Six runs came off the 36th over, 16 off the 37th and 16 off the 38th with Singh finishing on 88 not out and Smith making his highest first team score of 30 not out and earning the man of the match award for his part in a winning partnership of 98 runs.

The 1st XI are away at Old Pauline next Saturday, who are in a three-way tie with Horley and Alleyn at the top of the table.

Horley 2nd XI made it two wins from two in the Surrey County League 2nd XI Premier Division, outclassing Woodmansterne at Horley Row by eight wickets, with Aryan Patel hitting 92 not out.

Woodmansterne elected to bat as they were awaiting a couple of late-arriving players (while Horley were also temporarily one man short), and Trevor Stevens made the early breakthroughs, dismissing the openers in the sixth and tenth overs, one caught by Jon Barnett and one by Lewis Tomkins. Matt Puttick, bowling at the other end, went for only nine runs from his five overs but didn’t manage to pick up any wickets. When Ben Stewart replaced him at first change, he produced a wicket-maiden, bowling skipper Smiten Patel for four and in the 17th over Stewart bowled another wicket-maiden and ended up with figures of 2-24.

In the following over, Will Hofmann joined the attack and silly point Rob Woodward produced a miraculous, one-handed diving catch to dismiss Amit Tripathi for 11, but injured his knee in the process.

Woodmansterne were in trouble at 42-5 and that became 77-7 as Barnett and Hofmann (2-23) both hit the stumps.

Thomas Wortley anchored the visitors’ recovery, finishing on 54 not out – his first league 50 – and he and Ross Jacobs put on 25 for the eighth wicket before Jacobs was caught by George Hyde off Woodward. A further 36 were added for the ninth wicket before Hyde stumped Alvin Narain off Barnett (2-24).

Stevens came back on to take the last wicket for figures of 3-27, another stumping for Hyde, and Woodmansterne were all out for 142 from 44.4 overs.

Horley’s reply suffered one early hiccough when Matt Ware was out lbw in the fourth over, then Stewart joined Patel at the wicket and they made 73 together, before Stewart was out lbw for 28. Stewart was scoring more fluently to start with as Patel tried to set up his innings in his first match back from university. He was on 48 when Stewart was out, passed 50 off 67 balls, then motored on in partnership with Tomkins, finding the gaps in the field and peppering the boundary with 17 fours.

When Horley reached 145 to secure the win, Patel was 92 not out from 88 balls and Tomkins was 13 not out from 15.

Horley are joint top of the table with Croydon and play seventh-placed Wallington at home next Saturday.

Horley 3rd XI got back to winning ways in Sussex Division 11 West (North) with a five-wicket win over Ifield, putting them second in the table, just one point behind Crawley Nayee.

Horley started the day off well, winning the toss and electing to bowl first at their Copthorne home.

Oscar Hofmann and Ryan Smith opened the bowling for Horley, looking to get some early wickets on the board and they started brilliantly, putting the pressure on the batsmen by bowling brilliant lines for little runs.

Smith was the first to get a breakthrough, bowling Haseeb Noor for a duck and Hofmann (2-9) soon took the next wicket, from a great catch by Jorell Wildman, then bowled Sameer Sharma for a two-ball duck.

Smith (2-14) was next up again, bowling Steve Rowe for three. Horley, with the foot firmly on the gas, changed the attack and Ifield showed signs of a fightback, playing some decent shots and rotating the strike nicely before Ollie Millard got his first wicket, bowling great attacking lines and picking up the wicket of Khalid Javed with the catch by Ryan Bunn.

Wildman (2-13) was next to cause problems for Ifield, taking the wicket of Suraj Rawat, caught by Jack Poplett, then dismissing the surviving opener Ishwer Narayanan for eight, caught by Smith.

Horley, in a comfortable position, changed the approach hunting for the final wickets and skipper Kieran Childs brought on the spin duo of Bunn and Danny Patel. Both put on a display of outstanding bowling, with Patel (3-13) taking the remaining three wickets, one bowled, one caught by Smith and one stumped by keeper Dirk Douglas. Ifield finished with a total of 89 all out from 37-2 overs.

Horley opened their reply with Childs and Anup Ghanshala and they started very well, finding the boundary early, despite the lush outfield, and getting the scoreboard ticking over.

Ifield needed a breakthrough and got two, as Suraj Rawat bowled Childs for 13, then dismissed Poplett in the same way.

Douglas then came to the crease and batted well, finding the boundary on a few occasions and chipping away at the total alongside Ghanshala. Ifield fought back briefly, taking the wicket of Ghanshala, trapping him lbw, but Horley didn’t panic and slowly ate away at the remainder of the total. Bunn hit a lovely six, Leon Watson made six not out and Patel hit the winning run.