Horley go top of Championship Division Five

Horley’s 1st XI moved into top spot in Surrey Championship Division Five thanks to a four-wicket win over Effingham on a day when previous leaders, Alleyn, lost to Kingstonian.

Matches between Horley and Effingham have always been close affairs but Saturday’s win enabled Horley to complete a convincing double for this season.

Effingham elected to bat at Horley Row and only amassed 34 runs off ten overs of pace bowled by Will Taylor and Ben Davies. However, the first wicket fell to the second ball of spin when Jon Barnett, replacing the injured Adam Stephenson in the team, had Cameron Walters caught behind by Ant Puttick.

Next to go was Benji Thomas (23) caught at slip by CP Singh off Charlie Robins with the score on 47. Robins’ next wicket came 12 runs later when Harrison Green was out for a duck caught by Luke Smith in the gully.

Jon Barnett took 4-41 for Horley 1st XI.

In the 23rd over with the score on 64, Will Farnsworth (26) was lbw to Robins, who finished with figures of 3-24 from 11 overs.

The scoring rate was so pedestrian that the 100 came up in the 34th over. Taylor (2-23) came back on, this time bowling spin, and Jordan Bond (24) skied one and Taylor took a very good catch off his own bowling to make the score 107-5.

A trio of catches for Puttick followed, as Davies (1-51) had Alec Muggleton caught behind, then Chris Fewson (27) went, off Taylor and Freddie Dougherty followed, off Barnett, leaving the score at 131-8.

A bit of a thrash ensued in the closing overs but Ben Remfry took a really good catch on the boundary to dismiss Dominic Brown (17) off Barnett and the same bowler closed the innings at 160 when Anthony Brown failed to connect and was comprehensively bowled for a duck. Barnett finished with figures of 4-41 from 13.5 overs.

With neither of the Derham brothers available for this match, Jordan Robins opened for Horley along with Remfry. There was no doubt what was in Robins’ mind as he set about the Effingham bowlers with a flurry of fours and a big six that hit the clubhouse. He was dropped at cover when on 28 and the 50 was up in the ninth over.

When the score reached 77, Robins’ luck ran out as a slight mishit led to him being caught at cover off Anthony Brown for 41. Remfry, who had also contributed some elegant boundaries, then fell to the same bowler for 45, with the score at 87-2.

Singh was out for six caught by Thomas off Ollie Tebbitts after working hard to play himself in. Smith then joined Davies and the pair had advanced the score to 135 when Smith skied one and was well caught by Tebbitts off Chris Fewson for 20. In the following over, Davies was bowled by Anthony Brown for 14 and that bowler then held a catch off Fewson to dismiss Puttick. Three wickets had fallen for the addition of only four runs and Horley were 139-6.

Richard Waddington was joined by the big-hitting Matt Gainsford and together they steadily worked their way to the target, the winning hit coming from a six from Gainsford who smashed the ball over the square leg boundary to finish on 11 not out. Waddington was ten not out.

Horley are 17 points ahead of Alleyn at the top of the table and 52 ahead of Cobham Avorians in third. Next Saturday they are at home to Old Pauline, who are seventh in the league table.

Horley 2nd XI were undone by excellent spin bowling at Woodmansterne and needed a fine knock of 33 not out from Will Hofmann to avoid defeat.

The light drizzle which was falling upon Horley’s arrival cleared up ready for the captains to go and complete the toss. Chris Webber was in charge, filling in for Jon Barnett who had been called up to the 1st XI. Webber won the toss and put Woodmansterne in and teamed up with Rob Woodward in an incredibly strong opening bowling partnership.

Woodward bowled nine overs straight, conceding only 18 runs, while Webber brought Oscar Hofmann on at the other end for the seventh over and he also bowled tightly, leaving nothing out there.

Will Hofmann replaced Woodward in the 19th over and in his third over took Horley's first wicket with a great catch from Ben Stewart, leaving Woodmansterne 62-1. Webber, who came back on at the other end, joined the party and took a quick wicket, with the partnership for the second wicket being only one run.

Webber took the next two wickets, both bowled, and Will Hofmann got Poorna Egallakande first ball, caught by Matt Ware, before Oscar Hofmann struck, and Woodmansterne were reduced from 80-3 to 106-6. They put on 35 for the next wicket before Oscar Hofmann trapped Jay K Patel lbw. Trevor Stevens claimed the next two victims and Oscar Hofmann mopped up the last one, caught by Stewart, bowling Woodmansterne out for 164 from 49.5 overs.

Horley had 46 overs to chase it down and Woodmansterne decided to use the old ball, with spinners on at both ends. Ryan Bunn and Toby Davie went out to open up, however it was a short stay this week for Bunn following last week’s maiden century, as his eyes lit up to the second ball of the innings and he was bowled for a duck by Thomas Wortley.

This brought Dan Sired to the crease and he and Davie battled patiently and both stayed until the 11th over, when Davie was caught behind by Patel off Wortley for ten. Ware came out and showed some intent, hitting Horley’s first boundary in the 13th over but was then caught by Patel for Wortley’s third wicket.

Stewart attempted to steady the ship but he departed in the 17th over, lbw to Wortley for three. Webber joined Sired and they put on 27 before Sired was stumped by Patel for 16, giving Wortley his fifth wicket, taking out Horley’s top five.

With 25 overs gone, Horley were in a rough position at 56-5, and Webber went for 22 four overs later, but Will Hofmann and Matt Puttick then put together Horley’s biggest partnership of 33, with the new ball being taken and the pace bowlers coming on.

Puttick was dismissed for 20 and Oscar Hofmann and Woodward soon followed. This left Will Hofmann and Stevens with the challenge of seeing out Woodmansterne’s last five overs to claim the draw. With Hofmann (33 not out) continuing his excellent knock and Stevens (four not out) remaining calm, Horley finished on 125-9 to bring home the losing draw.

The result means Horley slip down to third in the Surrey County League 2nd XI Premier Division, behind Roehampton and Croydon. Next Saturday they play away at sixth placed Wallington.

An excellent partnership of 68 for the seventh wicket by Abdul Razzaq and Max Davie, plus a terrific team performance in the field, including a great spell of bowling from Alex Field which reaped 4-20, helped Horley 3rd XI beat Ifield 4th XI by 87 runs in Sussex Division 11 West (North).

The match was played at Charlwood and, having been put in, Horley found the variable bounce tricky to cope with. Kieran Childs was bowled for 12, Aidan Spalding hit two sixes and two fours before he was bowled for 23 and Nick Chadwick was well caught, one-handed by Mersub Ahmed for 11.

Anup Ghanshala made 21 but Horley went from 69-3 to 93-6 as Field, Ghanshala and Tom Jowett fell in the space of five overs, but then Razzaq and Davie combined to put the show back on the road.

They ran well and found the boundary too, with Davie making 28 before he was lbw to Ranjan Singh, and Razzaq batting on to finish his classy innings on 49 not out, including five fours.

Ed James joined him for the last three overs and swung the bat to score 17 not out from ten balls, enabling Horley to finish their 40 overs on 195-7.

Field and Smith opened the bowling and hit good areas to restrict Ifield’s scoring and reduce them to 26-3 after the first 12 overs. Smith (1-11 from six overs) took the first wicket, bowling Singh for one in the fourth over, then Field bowled Hasnat Raja and had Sheheryar Ahmed caught by Spalding in the 11th over.

Razzaq took over from Smith and was just as miserly. Field’s swing helped him to bowl the next two victims and Ifield were in big bother at 32-5, with Horley buzzing in the field. Razzaq (1-7 from five overs) bowled Steve Rowe and Henrick Cook continued in the same economical fashion when he replaced Field, having Javed well caught by Chadwick and ending up with figures of 1-5 from five overs.

By then Ifield were 59-7. The lower order proved more stubborn but James, Davie and Spalding – with his first and only ball – took one wicket each to see Ifield all out for 108 from 33.1 overs.

Special mention goes to Jowett, an under-12s Sussex pathway player who was making his senior debut for Horley as a wicket-keeper, replacing Dirk Douglas who had to pull out a few hours before the game. Jowett kept tidily and impressed his team-mates and the opposition.

This win enables Horley 3rds to retain top spot in the league. Steyning, Southwater and Forge Wood are all still snapping at their heels in search of the single automatic promotion spot. Next Saturday Horley play Forge Wood at their Copthorne ground.