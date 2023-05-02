In a trio of matches at Horsham Cricket Club on May Day, the three winners of last year’s T20 Slam competitions faced off against one another. Dulwich Snow Leopards lost to Horley and Kerala (Portsmouth), then Horley – who won the Sussex Slam last year – triumphed over Kerala (Portsmouth) in a thrilling winner-takes-all match, with Matt Gainsford starring with ball and bat.

The matches were reduced to ten overs per side so Horsham’s ground wouldn’t suffer too much wear and tear. Horley put Kerala in to bat in the decider and restricted them to 71-5 from ten overs. A couple of chances were spilled early on before Jon Barnett held a good diving catch off Nathan Baily, and Baily took a second wicket in the fourth over, caught behind by Ant Puttick.

Rob Woodward and Ben Davies both bowled tightly, but Kerala moved on to 46 before Gainsford took two wickets in the sixth over, one caught by George Hyde and one bowled.

Horley Hackers skipper Jordan Robins and club sponsor Richard Stephenson lift the Slamdown trophy

Kerala’s total of 71 looked gettable and Horley made a steady start. Hyde was run out with the score on 13 at the end of the second over but Barnett and skipper Jordan Robins moved the innings into the 30s before Barnett started to suffer from cramp in his hamstring. He wanted to retire hurt in the fifth over but had to continue as restrictions on how teams must structure their batting order in Slam competitions meant Horley’s next two batters were not allowed to come in until after a second wicket had actually fallen. Barnett’s solution was to hit three sixes and after Robins was out in the sixth over, he was able to retire on 28 not out.

Tight bowling from Kerala meant Baily was struggling to get the ball off the square, but Horley just kept up with the required run-rate. They needed eight off the last over and their many supporters were on the edge of their seats, but Gainsford made light work of it, hitting a two off the first ball, which turned into four with overthrows, then another two and then he set off the jubilant celebrations three balls early, with a powerfully struck four.

In their earlier match, Horley had beaten Dulwich Snow Leopards by five wickets. They restricted Dulwich to 76-3 from their ten overs and were 71-5 after nine, when a rain shower forced them off, meaning Horley won as they had already passed the revised DLS target of 68.

Gainsford took 2-17, Baily 1-9 and Chris Cosham went for just 11 from his two overs.

