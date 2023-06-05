Horley Men and Ladies all in winning form in another successful weekend

Horley Cricket Club’s three Saturday men’s teams all won, for the second weekend in a row, while Horley & Outwood Ladies continued the winning ways on Sunday.

Horley 1st welcomed Churt and Hindhead to Horley Row for the first timed game of the Surrey Championship Division Five season and innings of 60-plus from Regan Derham and Ben Davies, plus three-wicket hauls for Adam Stephenson, Guy Derham and Will Taylor helped them to the win.

Horley were put in on what looked like a belter of a track. Even with Anthony Puttick back this week, skipper Charlie Robins decided to stick with the new opening pair of Regan Derham (66) and David Dyer. Derham began a little scratchily, surviving two dropped catches, but didn’t let this faze him and with the help of Dyer, who was looking much more at ease, got Horley off to a good start.

Dyer fell first, for 27, leaving Horley at 60-1. This brought Puttick (52) to the crease and the move to number three gave him some freedom, taking every chance to pick off the bowlers. He and Derham put on an 81-run partnership, which included Derham reaching his 50, before his luck ran out, edging the Churt skipper Will Hams to slip.

Regan Derham made 66 for the Horley 1st XI

Horley lost another in the next over and Puttick was joined by Davies (63 not out), with the job of settling the ship but also scoring quickly to enable a declaration.

Puttick eased his way to 50 before getting trapped lbw. Davies then became the main aggressor, reaching his 50 with a monster six. He was accompanied by Jon Barnett (17) until he fell to Harry Stokes, who took two in two balls.

Taylor (17 not out) saw the innings out with Davies, getting Horley to 261-6 off 48 overs, giving them 56 overs to bowl Churt out.

As the visitors had struggled for runs in their previous three games, Horley knew a few early wickets might induce panic. Will Hucker (72) did his best to frustrate the bowlers, putting away any loose deliveries, but Taylor (3-59) grabbed Horley’s first wicket after a good short ball caught Henry Kirby (15) off guard.

Skipper Robins turned to Stephenson (3-25) and Guy Derham (3-42) early on and although neither made an instant impact, both persisted and Guy Derham made the crucial breakthrough, taking revenge on Hucker after some lusty blows, clean bowling him, leaving Churt at 104-2 after 23 overs.

This ignited a fire in the Horley side, and Derham found his next victim in his following over, then Stephenson picked up the momentum, claiming Jon Palmer after a well-taken catch by Matt Gainsford.

Stephenson grabbed his second in his next over and Guy Derham then clean bowled another. Churt had lost four wickets for 14 runs in the space of five overs and Stephenson wasn’t quite finished, holding on to a good caught and bowled to remove Arran Higgins, meaning at the end of his 11 over spell, the score was 144-7.

Taylor saw off Harry Gelder (14), and, assisted by one over from Barnett (1-4), smoked his way through the final batsman to leave Churt 154 all out.

Horley travel to a familiar foe next weekend, as they face off against Effingham in a battle of the newly promoted teams.

Horley 2nd XI are joint top of the Surrey County League 2nd XI Division One after a seven-wicket win at Roehampton, with Richard Waddington making 89 not out and Toby Davie 84.

Horley were asked to field first. Chris Cosham and Luke Smith kept it tight early on but wickets did not come until Cosham’s last over when he took Horley’s only wicket, finishing with figures of 9-3-15-1.

Roehampton batted well but never got away from Horley. Opener Thomas Merilaht carried his bat for a fantastic 124 not out as Roehampton finished on 214-1 from 45 overs.

Horley got off to a flyer in their reply, motoring to 49 with some excellent driving from Harry Grimwood and Davie before the former edged behind.

A wonderful 109 partnership then blossomed between Davie and the in-form Waddington who dispatched Roehampton’s bowlers all around the ground before Davie fell for a magnificent 84 from 74, including 16 fours.Waddington carried on the effort with his second 80 in two weeks, striking 13 fours and a six and finishing on 89 not out.

Horley chased down the target in just 32.3 overs with seven wickets to spare.

Horley 3rd XI made it three wins on the bounce and are top of Sussex Division 11 West (North) after an eight-wicket triumph over Crawley Nayee.

Horley were asked to field first and Evan Grimwood and Max Heise started with some tight bowling. Grimwood got the breakthrough picking up his first wicket with a catch from Kieran Childs; Heise then followed up, trapping Razaque Havell lbw.Grimwood took another two wickets, with great catches from Ollie Millard and Dirk Douglas. Millard and Childs came into the attack, both bowling tightly with Childs taking two wickets.Great fielding from Horley pressured Crawley Nayee and resulted in three run outs, two from Khyan Patel and one from Aidan Spalding, which helped to restrict them to 92 all out after 32.2 overs. There were great bowling figures all round, with Heise leading the way, only going for 12 runs off nine overs.

The positive atmosphere continued during Horley’s reply, with openers Patel and Douglas steadily ticking along, before Douglas edged one behind. Christian Kelly then came out looking to do some damage, hitting five fours in an innings of 41 off 50 balls, before getting caught.By now, Horley were in a comfortable position and Khurram Jalil hit the winning runs, while Patel finished on a good score of 31 not out.

Horley & Outwood Ladies maintained their 100 per cent record in Surrey Women’s Cricket League Division One, beating Streatham & Marlborough 2nd XI by eight wickets.

