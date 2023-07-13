There’s news from Horsham, Roffey, Cuckfield, Bognor, Middleton, Worthing, Haywards Heath, Lindfield, Aldwick, West Wittering, Selsey, Southwick, Broadwater and many others in this latest round-up from the cricket grounds of West Sussex and Mid Sussex.

Worthing v Buxted

Sussex League Division 2

This match ended in a frustrating draw for Worthing, who narrowly failed to bowl out Buxted Park on a rainy day at the Manor.

Martyn Swift on his way to 26 for Worthing versus Buxted Park | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Buxted won the toss and elected to bowl, an advantage in a game reduced in overs by the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Worthing came out of the blocks fast and Nick Ballamy (31) got them off to a flyer in an opening stand worth 42 in seven overs.

Worthing failed to capitalise on that start as Buxted were able to take regular wickets to halt their progress.

Contributions from Martyn Swift (26) and Josh Kirk (20) got them up to 155 all out, which seemed under par at the halfway stage.

Lindfield CC's Imesh Udayanga hits out | Picture: Lindfield CC

Overseas Arslan Khan was the pick of the Buxted bowlers with 4-21 off his five overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply Buxted made a steady start before in-form Harry Dunn removed both openers to leave them 49-2.

Worthing bowled very well but it was always going to be difficult to bowl out Buxted within the 35 overs given. The away team finished 113-8.

It was a fantastic effort from all the bowlers with Dunn taking 6-39, his 4th five wicket-haul in consecutive weeks.

Lachlan Walsh at the crease in Bognor's win over Middleton | Picture from Bognor CC

There were many positives to take and Worthing stay top of Division 2, undefeated so far this season.

Mayfield 84 all out (25 overs) Horsham 85-2 (10.5 overs)

by Martin Read

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a day of very unreliable weather, Horsham bounced back with their first win for 4 weeks, wrapping up the early victory when their three nearest rivals in the table – Cuckfield, East Grinstead and Preston Nomads - could only draw.

The crushing 30 point win moved Horsham up to third, one point ahead of Nomads, with Cuckfield still top, 21 points clear of EG and 40 ahead of Horsham. Happy Horsham Captain Nick Oxley told the County Times: “This was a very pleasing result – a great team performance from everyone, and nice to finally get another win after the last few weeks!”

At their Wellbrook Ground Mayfield elected to bat and were soon 21-2. A minor recovery more than doubled the score, only for wickets to tumble relentlessly with James Brehaut bowling three of the first four batsmen, and Ollie Haines grabbing two scalps before Ben Williams and Bertie Foreman shared the last 5 wickets very cheaply, Mayfield subsiding to 84 all out from 25 taxing overs.

Five batsmen got to double figures, but nobody was able to adhere sufficiently to post anything like a defendable score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Horsham replied Felix Holt dismissed both openers, but by that time Joe Willis (27) and Charlie Tear (35) had rattled up 11 fours and 2 sixes with only 19 more runs needed. The end followed swiftly, Horsham only using up 10.5 overs in total, after Will Beer had found the boundary three times.

Willis said: “It was beginning to rain hard and we weren’t sure whether the game might be abandoned, so me and Teary decided to get on with it!” Bizarrely, in accordance with the playing conditions, relegation-threatened Mayfield were awarded a point – for bowling – despite being comprehensively demolished in double quick time.

On Saturday Horsham host 5th-placed Three Bridges, not always a straight forward side to overcome.

Bognor v Middleton

Sussex Premier

An inspired Bognor performance ended a 12-year wait for victory over neighbours Middleton in a game which looked unlikely to go ahead after a morning deluge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a mopping-up operation Bognor were put into bat on a deck with uneven bounce, and lost captain Ryan Maskell retired hurt to a nasty blow on the elbow off Fraser Sheat.

Lachie Walsh (57) batted carefully, supported by cameos from Joe Ashmore and Taylor Jaycocks. Unsure of a good score, Bognor pushed for late runs, eventually falling to 177 all out, Sheat the pick for Middleton with 4-31.

With Maskell off the field, Bognor struck immediately, with the dangerous Harry Hovey slapping a ball to cover for 0, and he was accompanied to the changing room with some gentle advice from a fired-up home team.

Taylor Jaycocks bowled Mason Robinson for 4 and when Sean Heather re-enacted Jonny Bairstow’s Ashes brain fade to be stumped off Josh Sargeant, Bognor were flying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaycocks accounted for Murray Carter, and Scott Bingham joined the party with two wickets in an over to leave Middleton 45-6.

Josh Wood batted carefully for a well-made 50, but wickets continued to tumble.

When Wood holed out for Bognor’s seventh catch from seven, the game was all but over, with Sargeant re-arranging last man Russell Talman’s stumps.

Middleton were bowled out for 109, with Bognor taking a crucial 30 points.

They are seventh, just one place behind Middleton.

Cuckfield 238-9 declared (38 overs) Roffey 167-9 (40 overs)

by Martin Read

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a rainy day, when stoppages were certaint, unsurprisingly, Roffey invited visiting leaders Cuckfield to bat, a flood of late wickets containing them to 238-9 for Roffey to chase down in 40 overs under DLS regulations. Then Roffey slipped from seeming safety to bat out for a draw under serious pressure from Cuckfield’s productive spin attack.

At 150-1 Cuckfield were well placed, but Jonny Phelps stepped up with 4 wickets before Theo Rivers ran through the lower order with 5 scalps in 6 overs, leaving Alex Thornhill on 47 not out after Wes Marshall had made 87, and Joe Cambridge and Ben Candfield 32 apiece.

Roffey’s response was dented by 2 early wickets, but they recovered to 131 before a further dismissal. Allrounders Rivers and Phelps rounded off their excellent game with 48 and 67, respectively, but, from 147-4, Cuckfield skipper Josh Hayward, bowling in tandem with Will Goss, had Roffey in trouble, six batsmen scoring just 8 runs between them as Roffey sunk to 167-9, the spin duo taking all the wickets. Hayward finished with 7-35 from 16 tormenting overs, with the hosts slightly relieved to escape with a draw, 69 short of the target.

Skipper Matt Davies said: “We bowled well up to a rain break without much luck, then they came out with all guns blazing, before we clawed it back, thanks to Theo’s first 5 wicket haul for the club. When we batted we were in a reasonable position to mount a chase, needing about 10 an over to get the second half of the runs with 8 wickets left, only for a cluster of dismissals, and in the end we were obliged to block it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sam Henderson was out to the last available ball, so it wasn’t quite as close as it appeared. We go to Middleton (6th) on Saturday – a difficult place to win against their decent batting side. Then, on Sunday we host Blackheath from the Kent Premiership in the Conference Cup for the Bertie Joel Trophy – welcoming back our former star bowler Jas Bassan.”

Haywards Heath v Burgess Hill

Sussex League Division 2

Heath welcomed neighbours Burgess Hill to Clair Park on a day affected by the weather.

With grey skies and rain incoming Burgess Hill skipper Kev Ramsey won the toss and elected to bowl,

Heath lost opener Guy Moore for 11 before the heavens opened and play was stopped with Heath 15-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An hour’s rain delay saw the overs reduced and the Hill bowlers picked up Heath overseas Rory Livingstone for 19, leaving Heath 54-2.

Heath form man Ben Matthew came in to join young Fred Wallis and the pair built a partnership and upped the run rate before Matthew found a fielder after a run-a-ball 38.

Usual opener Jethro Menzies, who was carrying an injury, was sent in at five to play positively and immediately got into his stride.

He took Heath to 147 before Wallis was run out for 47, then Heath's skipper Callum Smith was removed for a duck leaving Heath 148-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Menzies was struggling to run but he found the boundary at will and pushed Heath past 200.

Heath declared early on 219-7 with Menzies unbeaten on 68, leaving Hill 43 overs to chase the runs.

They started with positive intent through Nathan Cooper, who blasted 29 from 18 balls to get Hill of to a flyer.

Menzies made the key breakthrough removing Cooper, well caught by Dan Gee on the boundary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixteen-year-old Jonny Rutherford removed the other opener Sam Remfry to reduce Hill to 40-2.

Menzies, only coming off two paces, bowled an exceptional spell breaking through the Hill middle order taking his first five-wicket haul of the season and leave Hill in real trouble at 55-6.

Joe Maskell (31) and Luke Bryon (29) offered some resistance but it was another young gun, Wallis, who took the final four wickets with his leg spin to pick up a vital 30 points.

Menzies was MoM for his five wickets and 68 not out – followed by Wallis, whose 47 and 4-30 were equally valuable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath are up to fourth place in the table and visit third-placed Hastings on Saturday and go to Worthing on Sunday in the T20 Cup.

Roffey 1st XI vs Cuckfield 1st XI

Sussex Premier

report from Cuckfield CC

Cuckfield travelled the Roffey on Saturday looking to secure their position at the summit of the Premier Division. After losing the toss, Cuckfield found themselves batting on a bowler-friendly pitch. Sussex Professional, Jamie Atkins (0-34), and Leigh Harrison (0-38) took the new ball and made life difficult for Wes Marshall and Joe Cambridge, regularly beating the bat on a surface that proved two paced. The rain began to fall with 8 overs bowled, and a long delay followed; by the time it stopped, 30 overs had been lost, leaving Cuckfield with a maximum of 42 overs to bat.

A change in approach from Cuckfield, precipitated by the reduction in overs, reaped reward as both Marshall and Cambridge struck the Roffey seamers regularly to, and over, the boundary. Cuckfield were flying at 83-0 before the introduction of spin in the form of Jonny Phelps saw the back of Cambridge for 32. Marshall continued his assault in the company of Alex Thornhill, striking eight 4s and five 6s before falling for 87, bowled attempting to clear the boundary off Phelps. At this point, Cuckfield were looking to increase their score as fast as possible with a possible declaration in site. Ben Candfield (32), Oscar Jago-Lewis (12) and Brad Gayler (13) all struck at above a run a ball, as regular wickets fell. Thornhill remained unbeaten on 47 as Cuckfield declared on 238-9, leaving the hosts 40 overs to attempt to chase. Theo Rivers (5-35) and Phelps (4-68) were the pick of the Roffey bowlers.

Theo Rivers and Nick Greenwood opened the batting for Roffey, and successfully repelled Joe White (0-11) and Aidan Drew’s (0-24) short new ball burst, as Cuckfield quickly turned to spin from both ends with Will Goss (2-61) and Josh Hayward. With the rate climbing, Greenwood saw his stumps disturbed as he attempted to cut Hayward, before Usman Khan flashed at a full ball from the same bowler for 0, Wes Marshall taking an impressive catch at slip. Jonny Phelps joined Rivers and both played watchfully, seeing the run rate climb to nearly 10 an over before they made their move. Phelps took control, scoring both sides of the wicket to reach 50 at a run a ball, before Hayward found his off stump to leave Roffey 131-3. Sajeer Nizam followed soon after, caught in the deep, before Rivers fell for a sedate 48, bowled by Goss. At 147-5, a Cuckfield victory hung in the balance, with any chance of a Roffey victory disappearing as the lower-middle came under increasing pressure. Hayward removed Josh Fleming (1), Matt Davies (0) and Lewis Shivnarain (0) to leave a single over for the visitors to take the remaining 2 wickets; Sam Henderson successfully played out Goss, before being caught and bowled off the final ball of the match as Roffey finished on 167-9; a spirited performance from Cuckfield not quite enough to secure victory. Hayward was the pick of the Cuckfield bowlers with figures of 16 overs, 5 maidens 35 runs and 7 wickets.

Cuckfield 2nd XI vs Rottingdean 1st XI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuckfield 2nd XI were at home again this week against Rottingdean 1st XI, looking to build on last week’s win. With rain around, Cuckfield won the toss and decided to bowl first. Theo Barker (2-46) struck early, getting the wicket of Patrick Stokes (0), before the rain brought a delay. After an hour the teams came back out, now playing a 39 over match. Rottingdean became comfortable on a good pitch at Cuckfield. Mohammad Islam (69) and Henry Ledden (32) looked set to build a big total, putting Rottingdean into a fantastic position to push on in the second half of the innings.

Though, shortly after drinks Ledden fell to the bowling of Matt Slinger (1-49) to leave Rottingdean 97-2. Rottingdean did continue to score at a good rate with Islam leading the charge, though some excellent bowling from the Cuckfield bowlers meant that regular wickets were taken with all bowlers contributing. Rottingdean were increasing the run rate as the innings got closer to the end, some good batting from the lower order meant that they reached 221-7 after 39 overs.

Rottingdean bowled well during the first powerplay, restricting runs and causing the required run rate to increase rapidly. George Galbraith-Gibbons (37) looked to counter the Rottingdean bowlers and this was effective in increasing the scoring rate. Though he fell at 57-1, which brought Dan Turner to the crease with Ben Willsdon. The pair batted extremely well, keeping up with the rate and putting the Rottingdean bowlers under pressure. They put on 78 runs for the second wicket, but an unfortunate run out meant that Willsdon was out for 49. Despite this, Turner continued to score freely, increasing the scoring rate. Turner and Josh Downey batted well, continuing to the required total at a good pace. Boundaries were scored regularly, Turner brought up his maiden league hundred towards the end of the chase. A well-deserved milestone which included some amazing strokes. Cuckfield got to their target on the first ball of the 38th over. Turner finished 107 not out and Downey 27 not out.

A fantastic win for Cuckfield which leaves them in 7th in the league. It is a trip to Rye next week as Cuckfield look to make the long journey south count with hopefully another win.

Cuckfield 3rd XI vs Hurstpierpoint 1st XI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuckfield 3rd XI welcomed Hurstpierpoint 1st XI to the North Field. With stormy weather forecast until around 14:00, the toss was delayed to allow the weather to pass. The toss was eventually won by Cuckfield captain Dave Downey who elected to insert Hurstpierpoint, hoping the weather would offer a helping hand to the Cuckfield bowlers in a match reduced to 35 overs per side.

This looked like it could be the case when Chris Osborne (1-36) struck early, having Mike Thatcher caught behind by Johnny Prior for just 2, and Will Broyd (2-37) removed Jimmy Lloyd the same way, to leave Hurst 9-2. However, Lloyd Stevens (107) and Matt Parsons (67) immediately went on the attack (Stevens in particular riding his luck along the way), changing the game in a stand of 171 in approximately 17 overs.

This left plenty of time and wickets in hand for the rest of the batsman to continue the offensive with Josh Dolan striking a rapid 61. Matt Power finished with 3-58 with the rest shared around and Hurstconcluded on 300-9 in their 35 overs.

With a mammoth total in front of them, Dave Downey (61, his fourth consecutive score over 50) and Julian Ward (20) set about trying to break down the target with Ward blasting three boundaries to set the tone in the first over. With these two scoring at 9 an over early on, this had Cuckfield keeping up with the required rate for about 15 overs but unfortunately, with the need to constantly play aggressively, the odd wicket fell causing the required rate to gradually climb and with some canny bowling from Matt Parsons (2-36), an incredibly young Cuckfield side - ultimately lacking the required power to meet the run rate - batted extremely well to score 258 in their 35 overs, with contributions from Bertie Sheldon (55), Oliver Willsdon (25), Max Webb (22 not out) and Will Broyd (31) - all aged 18 years or younger.

Lindfield 3rd XI vs Cuckfield 4th XI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a wet and rainy day at Hickman’s lane. The 4th XI played against Lindfield. With half the Cuckfield team being under the age of 18, there were fresh and young legs in the side. The day started off as planned with captain Adam Jull winning the toss and putting the home side into bat, with the start of play meant to be at 1pm.

This did not happen as the weather was persistent and wet. However, at 1:45pm the skies cleared and the youthful 4th XI came out ready to field. With a very good opening spell from Ben Burwood (0-14) and captain Jull (0-15) restricting the home side to only 40 off their 14 overs.

With a couple of fielding mistakes and a dropped catch off the bowling of Ben Mitchell (1-46), the hosts started picking up the scoring rate through Malcolm Page (71) and Leon Joseph (32). Adam Hatt (3-36) and Max Jull (2-24) came on for the last 15 overs to stem the flow and despite captain Jull dropping a sitter of his own son’s bowling, Cuckfield restricted Lindfield to 169-6 off the 34 overs available.

14-year-olds Seb Sheldon (0) and Hugo Tanous (35) opened the batting for Cuckfield aiming to make light work of the required total. However, this did not go quite as planned as the Sheldon missed a straight one and saw his middle stump uprooted by Jack Pierpoint (2-25) leaving Cuckfield at 2-1 at the end of the first over. Adam Hatt (18) and Tanous rebuilt until Hatt found mid-off, again off the bowling of Pierpoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the brief innings of Max Jull (0), Adam Bennett (65 not out) provided the impetus to the innings and was supported by Tanous, Richard Loveridge (24) and Adam Jull (10 not out) in reaching the required target in just 26.5 overs. Another great win for Cuckfield 4th XI takes them up to 5th in the league.

Lindfield v St Peters

Division 3 East

With an indifferent first half of the season behind them, Lindfield started the second half against runaway leaders St Peters, knowing wins were required to give themselves a chance of promotion via the play-offs.

Lindfield put St. Peters into bat in overcast conditions and soon took the wickets of Raffy Yardy (duck) and David Rippengal (11) thanks to Jake Brooks (2-38) to leave the visitors 18-2 before rain interrupted for 72 minutes.

The match was reduced to 36 overs aside.

The resumption saw former Sussex and Middlesex player Toby Pierce (79) and Rajesh Dhupar (112 from 62 balls) put on 196 with a mix of powerful hitting and quick singles, before Dhupar was caught off Luke Sowton (1-55).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindfield took another two quick wickets to leave St Peters 220-5. The last six overs proved critical as Sharuvinothan Yoganathan (42 from 20 balls) was out and captain James Aggio-Brewe (4-41) created panic with three wickets in the final over plus a run-out to see St Peters all out for 272 all out.

Duckworth-Lewis reduced the winning target to 266 from 36 overs.

Andy Stillwell (48) and Harry Moorat (46) created a firm base with 99 from 17 overs, with Aryan Kulkarni (2-43) claiming both openers.

Thad Tucker (38) and Imesh Udayanga (69) scored fast but Wazir Khan (2-48) and Rippengal (0-42) kept it interesting. Aggio-Brewe (34*) chiselled away at the target and two were needed off the last ball. Aggio-Brewe hit a match winning boundary to inflict St Peters’ first loss of the season.

Aldwick v Bognor 2nd

Division 6 West

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldwick returned to winning ways as the bowled Bognor out for 112, Tanveer Ahmed and Keelan Belcher each taking three wickets.

Aldwick knocked off the runs without losing a wicket thanks to Joel Lodge with 42* and Alex Coop[er with 63*. Aldwick travel to Slinfold this week.

Middleton Academy v Aldwick 2nd

Div 12 West (SW)

in-form Aldwick beat Middleton by seven wickets. Four wickets and 57 for Tom Hoare and three wickets each for Mike Bennett and Andy Massey were the highlights.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

West Wittering 2nd v Selsey

Division 8 West

This top-of-the-table clash had Manhood peninsula rivalry at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selsey won the toss and elected to bat first on a dry wicket and got off to a good start with James Amis and Alfie Montague enjoying to slow track and moving the scoreboard on against the pace of Joe Sissons and Jack Rowland-Harte.

Eventually Sissons got the breakthrough. Skipper Kev Allsobrook then ripped though the middle order like a warm knife through butter and with the assistance of Rohit Chauhan had the visitors down to 68-7 just after drinks.

Peter Horner and Josh Stocks started their own smash and grab, making the ground look tiny at times. Order was restored again when Chauhan returned and finished off the tail with three balls left. Stocks with 63, Horner 48, Amis 27 impressed for Selsey, Allsobrook ended with 4-25, Chauhan 4-29.

West Wittering may have enjoyed tea too much and wickets saw the end of Mark Taylor for 14, Will Finch 4, Chauhan 0, Sissons 7 and Tom Goodall 0 – exposing the middle order early on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Day had other ideas and along with Rowland-Harte moved the scoring rate up to the required rate.

But with Rowland-Harte in the hutch for 17 and Day starting to run out of partners, he fell for 74 and the tail to just fall apart.

Best of the Selsey bowlers was Will Smith who ended up 5-11, assisted with Tom Cripps 2 -26 and Josh Stocks 2-23 as Selsey won by 43 runs.

Southwick v Bolney 2nd

Division 8 Central

In an exciting game at Buckingham Park, Southwick kept themselves in the promotion race with a hard-earned victory over top side Bolney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under threatening skies and occasional showers, the Wickers were asked to bat first in a game reduced to 38 overs.

Runs came freely as opener Rob Cornell carried his bat for 62, Dean Ghasemi and Farhad Barakzai scored 30s and Paul Westgate chipped in with 24, which laid a fine platform for big hitter Harry Sutton to smash 57 not out, his first 50 coming from just 15 deliveries.

One of the Wickers’ best batting performances saw them reach a competitive 225-4.

In response, Bolney began well, opening pair Sameer Hameed (58) and Kingsley Morris (54) scoring 113 from 19 overs, but a confident attack plugged away and when Fin Walter accounted for the openers the rest of the bowlers made hay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this it was a close finish, Bolney reaching 216-7. Special mention should go to colt Archie Wareham who took a fine catch as sub having turned up fresh from taking three wickets for the 2nd XI.

Captain Tom Bell said: “It was a fantastic team performance and a hard-fought win. The anchoring role played by Rob was hugely influential and Harry was at his destructive best.

"Everyone contributed in the field and we remained positive. Young Fin shifted momentum back in our favour with the wickets of both openers, after which we were able to apply pressure.

" It was a fantastic game of cricket and it was great that key contributions were made by the youngsters.”

Middleton 2nd v Broadwater

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 4 WestBroadwater won the toss away to Middleton and batted in a game reduced to 40 overs.

After a reasonable start Broadwater got themselves to 93-3 thanks to Chris Green with 34, Andy Reid 17 and Benn Challen 15.

From then on wickets fell at regular intervals and only Gareth Challen with a top score of 65 was able get into double figure. Broadwater finished 163 all out from 39.5 overs.Broadwater needed early wickets and Akhona Mbanga bowled well without any luck but the Middleton openers stuck to their task well.

Nick Gibb with 88 from 78 balls was in particularly great form until Toby Horn had him caught and bowled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was Broadwater’s only success with Gibb’s opening partner Stuart Nelmes finishing 46 not out and wrapping up a comfortable victory.

Also in Division 4 West, Chippingdale won by six wickets away to Burgess Hill seconds.

Portslade 4th v Southwick 2nd

Southwick set off to Wish Park looking for vengeance for the derby defeat of two weeks ago and boy did they get revenge.

A young Portslade team succumbed to a coltish attack and collapsed to 42 all out in 17.2 overs!.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian Lloyd and Harry Cracknell helped themselves to two wickets apiece while Harry Craic and Archie Wareham bagged three each.