With their fourth straight win, Horsham CC cemented their position at the top of the Sussex Premier League table.

They’re 17 points clear of title holders Preston Nomads thanks to a brilliant unbeaten 168 from 112 balls by overseas player Matt de Villiers, by far the highest individual Premier League score of the day.

Visitors Three Bridges were on level pegging with the hosts coming into the game, but soon found themselves under the cosh after Horsham elected to bat.

Openers Joe Willis and Will Beer both scored 20s, then de Villiers put on 157 for the fifth wicket with Ramsey Trainer (61), Bridges’ bowling wilting under attack as Horsham piled up 313-5 from their 50 overs.

Matt de Villiers and Ramsey Trainer shared the vital partnership in Horsham's big total v Three Bridges

Trainer, a 16-year-old signed from St James’s Montefiore, said: “It was great batting with Matt – when I got stuck he just whacked another one to get us going again!”

Bridges needed a good start, but from 34-3 they got further and further behind the clock, despite 70 from Luke Beaufort.

The last pair – George Cave and Rowan Naude - put on 31, but the result had long since been beyond doubt, Horsham winning by 127 runs with overs to spare.

Oliver Avinou, Beer, Bertie Foreman, and George Briance each took two wickets, backed up by some excellent catching, notably a superb overhead boundary grab by George Bamford.

Horsham's George Banford is congratulated on a great boundary catch

After scoring his fourth century for the club, this one featuring 10 fours and nine sixes, de Villiers told the County Times: “I thought we’d got plenty of runs if we bowled tightly, and we did, putting them under early pressure.”

At home to Roffey at Fulking, Nomads elected to bat, their strong line up taking them to 175-4, courtesy of 40s from Danial Ibrahim and Archie Lenham.

Roffey kept chipping away, Frankie Cripps taking three middle order wickets, and Lewis Shivnarain 2-47, but an unbeaten 54 from Baalaaj Khan and 20s from Jonty Jenner and skipper Nav Patel, enabled a challenging 277-run target.

Roffey started well, reaching 130-1 with 60 from Theo Rivers, Aaron Joby following up with 74, but the only other meaningful contributions were 26 from Sajir Nizam and 25 from Shams Suddahazai.

Roffey faded from 215-5 to 226 all out, with two wickets each for Zayn Khan, Lenham, Callan Fowler and Baalaaj Khan.

Roffey skipper Sam Henderson said: “Today was tough, at 35 overs we’d set up the game for us to win, but we were without Matt Davies and Toby Munt and with them it could have been different. However, with the side we had I was more than happy with the day, and we’re still fourth - but next week is a must win!”

On Saturday, in the last of the 50 overs a side matches until the final four weeks of the season, Horsham travel to Ifield and Roffey visit mercurial Cuckfield - ahead of a trip to Maori Oxshott on Sunday in the Bertie Joel Cup.

Last Sunday in the Daniel Oliver Sussex Cricket League T20 Cup, Horsham saw off visiting Buxted Park after winning the toss, batting first and posting 180-5, thanks to 66 from wicketkeeping captain Joe Willis and 30s from Nick Oxley and Ramsey Trainer.

Chasing nine an over was challenging, but Buxted got off to a flier and reached 72-1. Despite Sean O’Donnell dismissing the first three batsmen, Buxted were still very much in the game – until Oxley took two wickets in an over reducing them to 126-7.

Needing 11 an over from the last five proved too demanding, Horsham winning by 25 runs, Joe Willis saying: “Good to get through as Buxted had some strong senior players and it was great to see youngsters Ramsey and Sean making vital contributions, showing that the club is in a great place.”

In the quarter-final Horsham visit Cuckfield at a date to be confirmed. the other ties being Bognor v Findon, Bolney v Middleton and Preston Nomads v Three Bridges.