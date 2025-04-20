Horsham CC delighted to land de Villiers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham Cricket Club say they are delighted to have secured the services of 24-year-old stylish right hand batsman Matthew de Villiers as their overseas player for this season.

From Cape Town, de Villiers progressed through Wynberg Boys High School, where he was 1st XI captain at the renowned cricket establishment that produced both Allan Lamb and Jacques Kallis.

He is also a more than useful medium pace bowler – and comes with the reputation of being an excellent all-round fielder. And he is accustomed to playing in the UK – in 2019 he represented Oakmere in the Cheshire League, scoring 544 runs with a best of 115 and taking 15 economical wickets, including a match-winning 5-19.

In 2022 he returned, to play for Hambledon, notching up 1295 runs at an average not far short of 100, with a top score of 168, plus 28 wickets, and the following year, for Longbridge in the Northern Premier League, he was even more prolific – with 1532 runs and 46 wickets. He has also played in the Netherlands.

Matthew de Villiers is an exciting signing for Horsham CC

Horsham President Chris Nash, a regular visitor to Cape Town told the County Times, de Villiers would be a key man in their bid for Sussex Premier Lague success this season.

“My cricket contacts there speak highly of Matthew, recommending him to Horsham,” Nash said.

"At home he’s signed a professional contract with Warriors, scoring 94 and 58 on debut and has since added a double century to that, so we’re looking forward to him joining us.”