On Saturday, reinvigorated Horsham bowled out strugglers Eastbourne for 226 – then knocked off the runs to win by seven wickets with more than six overs unused. The maximum 30-point win left them just one point behind second-placed near neighbours Roffey.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Eastbourne appeared handily placed at 82-2, but progress was contained. Will Beer had played for Sussex in a T20 game at Canterbury the night before, but still had the energy to chip in with two wickets, reducing the visitors to 82-4.

Skipper Jacob Smith scored 31, but further wickets hollowed out the mid order until Joe Pocklington made 60, before a last wicket stand of 52, featuring 38 from Joseph Sarro, gave Eastbourne respectability, but not security. Paul Williams, James Brehaut and Ben Williams each took two wickets.

Replying, Horsham soon found themselves 4-1, but after his 50 last week, Elliot Cloy was again a thorn in the opposition’s flesh, going on to make 64. An unbeaten 30 from former skipper Michael Thornely and 24 from Beer kept Horsham up to speed, but it was skipper Nick Oxley’s 106 not out from 90 balls, including 13 fours and three sixes, that eased the hosts home.

Horsham Cricket Manager Ben Williams told us: “The wicket at Horsham is always good, so it isn’t easy to bowl sides out here – but we did it again with a very good team effort, so all credit to our bowlers. Then Elliot batted really well again for the second week running, and Ox {Nick Oxley} was superb, he’s hitting the ball so well at the moment, and it’s wonderful to see him doing that as captain, which he’s taken to like a duck to water – its actually improved his form.

"We’re in a really nice place with players wanting to be part of the team. We’re just taking it game at a time and don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but, having bounced back from relegation, we do feel we’re genuine contenders now.” This Saturday Horsham visit Three Bridges.

PRESIDENT’S DAY

It was one of Horsham’ Cricket Club’s golden days on Sunday, with several hundred spectators watching a triangular T10 tournament featuring Sussex players past and present competing against Horsham and a League XI – but that was only half the story. It was part of summer-long celebrations to marl the club's 250th anniversary. Horsham Cricket Manager Ben Williams said: “It was wonderful to hear former Sussex Captain John Barclay and other stalwarts enthusing about what Horsham CC means to them.

"There was Quick Cricket, a roadshow for the kids, raffles, music, food and refreshments, all bringing together generations of players, blending experience with youthfulness. We managed to raise some useful funds, which we’re earmarking for our junior section and other projects.”

1. There was fun in the sun as Horsham Cricket Club staged a T10 tournament on President's Day - part of a programme marking their 250th anniversary / Pictures: Horsham CC Photo Sales

