Horsham CC completed a hat-trick of wins from three starts after electing to bat first at Middleton, consolidating their place at the top of the Sussex Premier League table on level pegging with Three Bridges.

Roffey also won - in a rain-reduced 38-over match, Frankie Cripps scored a spectacularly brutal century.

Horsham were soon 41-3 but Scottish international Charlie Tear made 53 supported up by an unbeaten 38 from George Briance, 20s from Nick Oxley, Will Beer and Ollie Sheen and 33 extras, with two wickets apiece for former Horsham player Ollie Haines, Wesley Bedja and Tom Baily.

Horsham defended 249-9 admirably, winning comfortably by 93 runs, despite the hosts reaching 106 for the loss of just one wicket.

Alex Collins appeals for a wicket for Roffey twos at Worthing

Once opener Toby Barton was dismissed for 81, captain Will Beer took three quick wickets before Matt de Villiers polished off the tail with 4-28, only two other batsmen making double figures, the last six wickets evaporating for only 16 runs.

East Grinstead inserted Roffey, which, at 20-2, appeared a good idea, only for 18-year-old Cripps, signed from Mayfield, to flay the bowling to all parts, blasting 126 from just 78 balls, including 10 fours and the same number of sixes.

Batting with former skipper Matt Davies (53), the pair put on 191 for the third wicket.

Toby Munt hit another whirlwind 20, followed by four fours from Drew Hammersley, Roffey cruising to 271 all out, skipper Lewis Hatchett and Oliver Cash sharing six wickets.

Hoping for a sound platform, EG were soon 23-2, but rallied with a rapid 60 from Rudy Northcott, but once he departed, Munt (2-30) and Tom Barnes (3-49) hollowed out the middle order, reducing the visitors to 98-6.

EG gave it their best shot, with a 28-ball 50 from Kieran Finnigan and 43 from Hatchett, but, with the asking rate escalating, backed up by impressive fielding, Roffey turned the screw, bowling out EG to win by 33 runs.

Delighted new skipper Sam Henderson told the County Times: “We’re enjoying our cricket and are really beginning to click.

"Frankie was unbelievable – he was clearing the houses with some of his sixes!” Lewis Hatchett was understandably more circumspect, saying: “We’ve lost several key players and are in transition, but we’ve been coming reasonably close, so hope to be able to produce a few wins.”

On Saturday Horsham return home to welcome Three Bridges for a clash between the two early joint leaders, while Roffey travel to Preston Nomads.

In Division 2, Roffey twos lost by 47 runs at Worthing CC and are still looking for their first win.

Put in by Roffey, Harry Dunn’s side had a shaky start and were 4-3 before Nathan Schoultz (24), Harry Merritt-Blann (79no) and Dunn (40no) gave the scoreboard a more respectable look – 182 all out the total. Alex Collins took 4-46 for Roffey.

The Roffey reply never got going and despite four batsmen reaching 20, they were all out for 135.