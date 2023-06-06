Horsham CC continued their excellent start to the 2023 Sussex Cricket League Premier Division campaign with a thrilling two-wicket home win over local rivals, and reigning champions, Roffey CC on Saturday

The Boars, who won the toss and elected to bat, posted a mighty 289-7 off their allotted 50 overs.

Theo Rivers (21) and the superb Nick Greenwood (101 off 98 balls) put on 74 for the opening wicket before Roffey skipper Matt Davies, batting at five, crashed an unbeaten 78 off 75 balls.

Ben Williams took 4-59 for the Lions, but the hosts would have been disappointed to concede 32 extras.

The Horsham reply got off to a dreadful start when Tom Johnson was run out without troubling the scoring – but fellow Lions opener Joe Willis steadied the ship with a handy 70.

Willis was joined at the crease by Bertie Foreman, with the score at 41-2, and the pair combined to put on a brilliant 141-run third-wicket partnership.

Willis was run out by Sam Henderson with the Horsham total at 182-3, but Foreman continued his power-hitting. The young gun went on to plunder a superb 113 before he was removed by Roffey danger man Greenwood (4-67).

Will Beer (18 off 11) and Ben Lister (duck) fell in quick succession to leave the Lions’ hopes hanging in the balance at 281-7.

Nine runs were needed from the final over, then six from the last three balls following the dismissal of Sam Martin-Jenkins (golden duck), but James Brehaut hit two fours to secure a dramatic victory for the hosts.

Victory keeps Horsham third in the Premier Division, 20 points behind joint-leaders Cuckfield and East Grinstead, while winless Roffey sit at the bottom of the table.

The Lions travel to sixth-placed Middleton this Saturday, while the Boars entertain third-from-bottom Mayfield.

Here is a selection of photos from the game courtesy of photographer John Lines.

1 . Horsham CC overcome old rivals Roffey CC in last-ball thriller - the match in 54 pictures Action from Horsham CC's thrilling last-ball victory over local rivals Roffey CC Photo: John Lines

2 . Horsham CC overcome old rivals Roffey CC in last-ball thriller - the match in 54 pictures Action from Horsham CC's thrilling last-ball victory over local rivals Roffey CC Photo: John Lines

3 . Horsham CC overcome old rivals Roffey CC in last-ball thriller - the match in 54 pictures Action from Horsham CC's thrilling last-ball victory over local rivals Roffey CC Photo: John Lines

4 . Horsham CC overcome old rivals Roffey CC in last-ball thriller - the match in 54 pictures Action from Horsham CC's thrilling last-ball victory over local rivals Roffey CC Photo: John Lines