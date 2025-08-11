Horsham CC so close to clinching Sussex Premier League title

Horsham CC are marching towards the Sussex Premier League title – and could even clinch it this weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Saturday brought a crushing ten-wicket victory at home to Ifield that left them 73 points clear with four games to play.

If they can stretch that lead to 91 points by the end of Saturday’s visit to their nearest rivals, Preston Nomads, then it’s all over. If not, they are highly likely to win it a week or two later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been an all-conquering summer for Will Beer’s team in the league – they’ve won 12 out of 14 games and are only 40 points shy of the maximum number they could have had.

Horsham players and officials celebrate the latest win, secured by Will Beer and Joe Willis without a wicket lost | Picture: Jenny Willis

Saturday’s win was brought about by Ifield being bowled out for 177, with Ollie Sheen taking five wickets and George Briance three.

Will Beer (100no) and Joe Willis (68no) reached the target without the need for anyone else to bat.

Willis told the County Times: “We’re edging closer to the title and a win at Nomads could clinch it, which is exciting, but we’re not taking anything for granted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Saturday, Horsham’s three remainig games are against Bognor and Roffey, both at home, then away to Haywards Heath.

Job done - batting heroes Will Beer and Joe Willis walk off after securing a 10-wicket win over Ifield | Picture: Jenny Willis

Elsewhere, Roffey are sixth but could still finish higher.

After they drew with Cuckfield, Roffey skipper Sam Henderson said: “"It was a fair result in the end, but disappointing because we'd had them in such a good position, however we set out making sure we didn't lose. We now need to prep hard for our visit to battling Bognor.”

Reports

Horsham crushed visiting Ifield while basement club Bognor inflicted a narrow defeat over second-placed Preston Nomads – moving Horsham 73 points clear at the top of the Sussex Premier League with four matches remaining.

Elsewhere, after being well set, Roffey had to opt for a tight draw against Cuckfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Cricketfield Road, Horsham put Ifield in and they were soon 24-3. Then, Usman Khan and Archit Patel both made 30s, and there were 20s from Josh Medley, Fazlan Nizamdeen and Jack Groves.

But, despite a late rally, wickets fell regularly with Ollie Sheen continuing his excellent recent form with 5-41, well supported by George Briance’s 3-44.

A target of 178 looked mighty thin, and so it proved, with Horsham knocking off the runs to win by 10 wickets with more than 33 overs unused, a huge thrashing.

Appropriately, in scoring the winning run, skipper Will Beer notched up his third league century of the season, ably abetted by 68 from Joe Willis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, in a key game, Horsham travel to Preston Nomads.

Meanwhile, Horsham bid farewell to their outstanding overseas signing Matt de Villiers following his selection for the South Africa A squad – de Villiers began with three consecutive cup hundreds, before getting four in the league, including an unbeaten 168.

Across the formats he also took 19 wickets and held ten catches.

Cuckfield elected to bat at Roffey, and at 57-4 with progress very measured, Roffey seemed well placed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enter 28 year old New Zealander Jake Gibson, who, batting with Ollie Graham, put on 130 for the fifth wicket.

Graham was out for a watchful second highest score of 35, but Gibson plundered on to finish with 158, including 25 fours and a six.

Roffey kept at it, Toby Munt taking 3-40, and former captain Matt Davies a late 2-35, but 306 to win was a big ask, especially when an early wicket went down.

Roffey showed great determination, reaching 212-4, with 68 from Aaron Joby. 49 from Fin Roberts and 53 from Frankie Cripps keeping them in the hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the asking rate escalating they were obliged to secure the draw at 262-8, Gibson rounding off an excellent personal performance with 4-43.

Roffey remain sixth and travel to Bognor on Saturday, the last four games of the season being on a 50 overs a side win/lose basis.