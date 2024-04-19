Horsham Cricket Club set for cricketing bonanza of a summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Busy fixtures secretary Chris Shambrook told the County Times: “In the better weather the ground is looking great, so we’re all excited to be really looking forward to some cricket at last after such an awful winter.
"We’ve got a very comprehensive programme – ranging from county second XI matches, Sussex Premier Division and representative fixtures, Women’s League games, feeder sides, evening Sussex Slam matches, local knockout finals, the ever-popular Caribbean Day and lots and lots of age group cricket for boys and girls.”
Hard working groundsman Alex Ellis said: “Our rain gauge has recorded an incredible 1.4 metres of rainfall since September, and, apart from the volume of water, it came down every day, making it difficult to get out there.
"But, preparations are well in hand and we’re raring to go, and, between our two grounds we’ll have over 200 games here this season.”
Eagerly anticipating the new season is president Chris Nash.
He told us: “Our new committee has been working hard to create a structure for the highest possible standard of cricket at all levels throughout the club, encouraging and supporting all players to progress to achieve their maximum capability.
“And it’s really great to see so many young cricketers enjoying the Friday night coaching sessions.
"Working in conjunction with my brother Mark, and new first XI captain Will Beer, we’ve made some exciting new signings.
"And by keeping a consistent core of players together, we should give a good account of ourselves in the Sussex Premier Division.
"We’ve got a good batting line-up, plenty of spin options and are thrilled to be welcoming Jayden Goodwin as our overseas on the back of his great Australian season.
"We’ve also got some excellent young Sussex players: Charlie Tear, who’s been playing for Scotland, and Bertie Foreman, along with our experienced regulars, so we can’t wait to get started.
"Via the club office, we’d be delighted to hear from anyone who’d like to sponsor cricket at the club.”
This Saturday Horsham’s cricket season opens with the men’s 1st XI playing a friendly against Premier Division rivals Middleton, and a junior game on the John Dew ground.
That will be swiftly followed by a host of midweek and weekend cricket through to September.
The race for the Sussex Premier Division title promises to be an interesting one and both Horsham and Roffey will aim to be involved.
The other sides in the top flight are champions Cuckfield, promoted Worthing and Hastings, plus East Grinstead, Three Bridges, Preston Nomads, Middleton and Bognor.
The league begins on May 11, when Horsham visit East Grinstead and Roffey host Hastings.
For the full list of home fixtures at Horsham Cricket Club see www.horshamsportsclub.com/sports/cricket/fixture-card
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.