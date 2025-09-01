Horsham Cricket Club's Caribbean Festival draws huge crowds

Last Sunday, a huge crowd – estimated at well in excess of 2000 – enjoyed the convivial event at Cricketfield Road, with a tuneful steel band, children’s entertainment, authentic food stalls and Bajan beverages – and T20 cricket in warm sunshine. The friendly atmosphere was so special that the cricket was almost incidental, although spectators were treated to 213-4 from the Caribbeans, Horsham finishing short despite a rapid unbeaten 44 from Sussex’s Bertie Foreman.

This was another really well organised big red letter day at the club, involving a legion of volunteers, office and bar staff, and outstanding service from Sophie’s kitchen, Chris “Shaka” Shambrook telling the County Times: “After all the unsettled weather my prayers were answered and we were blessed with another fine day for our Caribbean extravaganza. It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying themselves at the club again - keep coming to see us, and there’ll be another great Caribbean Day to relish next year!”