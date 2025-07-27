Roffey and Horsham do battle earlier in the season | Picture: Jenny Willis

On a low scoring day in the Sussex Premier League, Horsham saw off visiting Middleton to stay top, 57 points clear of Preston Nomads.

Roffey completed back-to-back wins with victory at East Grinstead.

At Horsham Middleton were put in, with Sussex’s Tom Clark having an early success. A 90-run stand delayed the next breakthrough, but runs were not coming easily, and a clutch of wickets soon followed.

James Barker soldiered on for 52 and there were 20s for evergreen former captain Sean Heather, Josh Wood, Tom Baily and ex-Horsham man Ollie Haines, but George Briance hollowed out the upper and middle order with four wickets, backed up by skipper Will Beer, Clark and Ollie Sheen with two each.

The visitors slid to 188 all out at less than three and a half an over.

A day earlier, over 600 runs were amassed on Horsham’s square, but, at 7-2, Horsham got off to a shaky start.

Earlier in the season Matt de Villiers couldn’t stop hitting rapid hundreds, but the Midas touch has temporarily deserted him.

However, Clark steadied the ship with 54, after which wicketkeeper Charlie Tear made 75 and Nick Oxley 32, both unbeaten, for Horsham to win by seven wickets with just under 15 overs to spare.

Beer told the County Times: “That was a pleasing performance with all members contributing from the Sussex boys all the way through to our own “Jonty Rhodes” – Alfie Haines.”

On Saturday Horsham visit third-placed Three Bridges.

Against Roffey, hosts East Grinstead surprisingly elected to bat in gloomy, bowler-friendly conditions, and were soon in trouble.

They recovered to 54-2, but, after Drew Hammersley had taken two top wickets, lef-tarmer Tom Barnes got into his stride, taking 5-39 in a marathon spell, well supported by Will Fenwick’s 2-31.

Max Mikhail top-scored with 33, but struggling EG’s 156 all out - restricted by excellent catching, including three from skipper Sam Henderson - didn’t look enough, especially when sunshine appeared to make batting an easier proposition.

Roffey teetered to 26-3, with the prolific Matt Davies out and equally dependable Theo Rivers absent.

Aryan Kulkami took 3-38 and skipper Lewis Hatchett 2-22, but Aaron Joby kept them at bay with 62, a 59-run fifth wicket partnership breaking the back of the chase, with 20s from Fin Roberts and Frankie Cripps seeing Roffey home by three wickets with almost 30 overs unused.

Henderson said: “That was a great win – Tom and the others bowled really well. It was a used wicket and 180 was a par score, but we dug in and got it done. Two wins from our last two games, puts us in good stead to give Preston Nomads a game on Saturday.”