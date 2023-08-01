Horsham slip to fifth after home defeat to Bognor Regis - the match in 29 pictures

Horsham slipped to fifth in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division following a 42-run defeat at home to Bognor Regis on Saturday.

Bognor, put in to bat by the Lions after losing the toss, declared on 274-6 off their allotted 57 overs.

Lachlan Walsh (100) and Ben Woolnough (39) added 77 for the second wicket before the latter was bowled by Will Beer (2-55)

Walsh and former Horsham man Ryan Maskell (61 off 51 balls) then crashed 102 runs together at three before Maskell fell victim to James Brehaut (1-49).

Ben Lister (2-63) and Beer were the pick of the Lions bowlers.

Horsham lost Ollie Haines (eight) early in the reply but rebuilt through Craig Gallagher (70) and Beer (20).

The pair put on a 60-run second wicket partnership before Beer was removed by Jamie Woolnough (2-68).

Tom Johnson made a quick 50 off 47 balls but saw Nick Oxley (21) and Gallagher fall in quick succession with the score at 123-4.

Johnson’s departure at 214-6 sparked a Lions collapse. The superb Walsh (4-47) and Josh Sargeant (2-62) claimed Horsham’s final four wickets for just 10 runs to seal an excellent Bognor victory.

The Lions visit fierce rivals Roffey this Saturday while Bognor, now seventh, entertain second-from-bottom Mayfield.

Here is a selection of photos from the game courtesy of photographer John Lines.

