Horsham slip to fourth in the Premier Division after Three Bridges draw - the match in 33 pictures

Horsham CC slipped to fourth in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division after being held to a home draw by Three Bridges CC on Saturday.

The Lions were leapfrogged into third by Preston Nomads CC, who recorded a 77-run win at home to Bognor Regis CC.

Opener Ollie Haines top-scored for Horsham with 81 while skipper Nick Oxley and Will Beer added healthy contributions of 41 and 39 respectively.

The Lions looked in control at 217-4 but a flurry of late wickets from the excellent Rowan Naude (5-72) and Ollie Blandford (2-45) restricted the hosts to 245-9 off 53 overs.

Bridges faltered in their reply, falling to 38-3, but a 77-run fourth-wicket partnership between Thorn Parkes (38) and captain Joe Walker (51) steadied the ship.

Parkes and Walker were eventually dismissed by Bertie Foreman (3-78) and Beer (2-41) respectively and Bridges’ momentum slowed.

Luke Bellars (31) and Arran Brown (35 not out) made good scores but the run-rate had got away from the visitors.

The game ended in a draw with Horsham needing three more wickets and Bridges 43 runs short.

The Lions travel to bottom-of-the-table Eastbourne CC this Saturday, while Three Bridges host second-from-bottom Mayfield CC.

Here is a selection of photos from the game courtesy of photographer John Lines.

