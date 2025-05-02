Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There were mixed fortunes for Horsham and Roffey in their preliminary round matches of the ECB National KO Cup on Sunday – Horsham romped through at home, whereas Roffey, having been in strong positions both early on in the field and later with the bat, lost by 17 runs in East Kent.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham, without several key players, including captain Will Beer, Bertie Foreman, Nick Oxley, Sam Martin-Jenkins and Charlie Tear, hosted Sherwood CC from Division 7 of the Kent League.

After electing to bat Horsham rattled up 353-5 from their 40 over ration, overseas signing Matthew de Villiers top scoring with 112 on his club debut, ably supported by Ollie Sheen 57 not out and 53 from skipper of the day Joe Willis, plus 30s from Sean O’Donnell and Jimmy Lloyd. Sherwood employed seven bowlers, whose analyses are best not dwelt upon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, only two of the visiting batsmen made double figures, 31 extras being by far the greatest contributor, Frankie Foreman, James Guy and Mike Shaw each taking two wickets, Horsham winning by 241 runs with 13 overs to spare.

Ollie Sheen scored runs for Horsham in the national cup | Picture by Stephen Goodger

With a plethora of strong Premier League sides from around the UK entering the competition it is difficult to understand how such an obvious mis-match is of benefit. In round one on Sunday, May 11, Horsham visit Minster, runners-up in the Kent Premiership last season.

Roffey will be disappointed to be eliminated at Sandwich, where the hosts elected to bat and found themselves 33-5, Josh Dance taking all the wickets in a blistering opening spell. But, Alex Smith, batting at seven made 78 at almost a run a ball, enabling Sandwich to post 187-8.

Roffey put on 62 for the first wicket, Shams Suddahazai going on to get 56, but, while new skipper Sam Henderson made an unbeaten 39, the run rate kept rising and Roffey’s principal batsmen, Theo Rivers and Matt Davies, were both run out in the quest, Jake Guinan taking 3-24 with Roffey running out of overs at 170-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sussex Premier League starts on Saturday, May 10, when Horsham visit East Grinstead and Roffey host Haywards Heath. This Saturday Horsham travel to Billingshurst in the Sussex T20 Cup. Roffey have a bye.